Former Maryland stars helped power Sun to WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS — DeWanna Bonner knew something had to change. She returned from playing overseas and flew to Maryland to see her teammate and partner Alyssa Thomas shortly after Thomas had surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon. Bonner arrived at the house and didn’t like what she saw. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “She hadn’t left the room in I don’t even know how long,” Bonner said. “I’m like, okay, well, this is not going to get us jump started back to recovery. Just as her partner, I didn’t like her staying that way.”

The solution?

“We just went to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts,” Bonner said. “And actually it was snowing at the time, and I’m from Alabama, so I’d never seen snow. So I’m like: ‘This is perfect. Let’s go out and ride around in the snow.’ And I put her in the back seat, and we went to go get some doughnuts.”

That was just the beginning of the road to recovery for the former Maryland star after she was injured playing for USK Praha in the Czech Republic in January 2021. After Thomas finally got moving, she built her own gym in the garage, buying weights, an exercise bike and other equipment. Shockingly, Thomas needed only nine months to get back on the court and finished fourth in the MVP voting in 2022 after averaging 13.4 points, a career-high 6.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds. She helped lead the Sun to the Finals for the fourth time in franchise history, though it faces an 0-2 deficit against the Las Vegas Aces. Game 3 is Thursday in Connecticut.

The Achilles’ is just the latest injury Thomas has overcome. She may have the most recognizable shot in the league, a one-handed push from the right-hand side that was developed after she tore the labrums in both shoulders and had to remake her game. She elected not to have surgeries, so she had to figure out a way to still be effective.

“This one was a little different for me,” Thomas said. “Just with the shoulders, I’ve just always been able to push through and figure out a way to keep going. But this one, I wasn’t able just to pick up and go back out there and play. So definitely was tough for me.

“It was a completely different experience and just my body not responding the way that I was used to and learning how to walk again and really start from ground zero.”

While Thomas went through that process, the absence allowed another former Maryland star to flourish with the Sun. Brionna Jones first moved into the starting lineup in the bubble season of 2020 when Jonquel Jones opted out and promptly averaged career highs in points (11.2) and rebounds (5.6). She remained a starter in 2021 with Thomas out, again had career highs in points (14.7) and rebounds (7.3) and was name the league’s most improved player, an all-star for the first time and second-team all-defense. Thomas returned this season, and the three-time all-star returned to the starting lineup, pushing Jones back to the bench. Jones was unbothered by the change and promptly won the league’s sixth player of the year award and was named an all-star for the second time.

“For me, it was just about whatever it takes to win,” Jones said. “Whether that was starting, coming off the bench, I just want to win. So if I had to sacrifice for the team, for the greater good. I think that’s the biggest thing for me. Being able to do that and be that spark off the bench definitely was my mind-set coming into the season.”

Sun Coach Curt Miller added: “First, she’s the greatest human I’ve ever been around. So that’s one thing. And she appreciates how she bought her time and the journey.”

Thomas and Jones haven’t been able to drag the Sun to a victory in the Finals, but Connecticut isn’t here without them. Thomas has her fingerprints all over every game as a 6-foot-2 point forward in the mold of Candace Parker. The Sun loves to grab a rebound and sprint out in transition, and typically it’s Thomas leading the charge. Jones does an incredible amount of dirty work in the paint but also has a soft touch around the rim that equates to a 56.9 perfect shooting from the field.

Aces Coach Becky Hammon said Thomas plays with a “brute force” and the competitiveness of a warrior. League MVP A’ja Wilson added that Thomas puts constant pressure on her defensively. Bonner called Jones her favorite teammate of all time.

The commonality between the two and their journey is perseverance, something Maryland Coach Brenda Frese has seen since the pair helped take the Terps to the 2014 Final Four.

“It couldn’t happen to two better people,” Frese said. “When you just talk about [being grounded], humility, work ethic, always wanting to get better, always putting their team first and just wanting to win.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and I think that’s always been ‘AT.’… [Jones] is never satisfied. She’s never stopped working. All she knows is how to work.”

