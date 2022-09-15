Sports Betting College football best bets: The under is the play in Texas A&M-Miami Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M teams haven’t exactly been scoring dynamos against top competition in September. (David J. Phillip/AP)

It was another 2-2 week for this column, as Alabama and Wisconsin failed to cover as favorites (the Badgers lost outright despite dominating the stat sheet) while my underdog pick Kentucky defeated Florida and the North Carolina-Georgia State game came in under the total. I’m 4-4 on the season on these picks, which isn’t great. Hopefully we can start a winning trend in Week 3.

This column will give out four picks per week: the game of the week, a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar, or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

All spreads and totals were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com unless noted. All times Eastern on Saturday.

The game of the week

Miami-Texas A&M under 45 points, 9 p.m., ESPN

The No. 24 Aggies are coming off a game in which they managed all of 14 points — they needed Devon Achane’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to reach that — and 180 total yards against an Appalachian State team that previously had given up 63 points and 567 yards to North Carolina. Coach Jimbo Fisher’s play-calling and his insistence on starting the ineffective Haynes King at quarterback have become giant question marks. But on the flip side, Texas A&M held the Mountaineers to only 3.8 yards per play one week after they averaged eight yards per play against the Tar Heels. The No. 13 Hurricanes are coming off a 30-7 win over Southern Mississippi in which they didn’t seem particularly explosive: They had clock-chewing scoring drives of 16, 10, 13 and 12 plays, and the Golden Eagles — whom nobody is going to confuse for the 1985 Chicago Bears — sacked Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke four times and intercepted him once. Since Fisher took over in 2018, Texas A&M has averaged 19 points in nine September games against Power Five teams (in games from October through January, the Aggies have averaged 32.2 points in such games). The Aggies haven’t had a September game go over the total since 2019, and I say that continues here.

The favorite

Mississippi (-16.5) at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC

I’m going to continue to fade the Yellow Jackets until they give me reason not to (they’re 0-2 against the spread this season). Georgia Tech allowed Western Carolina of the Football Championship Subdivision to score touchdowns on its first two possessions last weekend before forcing four turnovers and pulling away for a 35-17 win. Surprisingly for a Lane Kiffin-coached team, the Rebels have been getting it done with defense, allowing only 13 points through two games. And while beating Central Arkansas and Troy is to be expected, the Trojans rate out higher than Georgia Tech in terms of the SP+ efficiency metric. While Kiffin is still trying to make up his mind about whether Luke Altmyer or Jaxson Dart should be his starting quarterback, the Rebels’ running backs have been carrying the offensive load. Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans are both averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game and have combined to average nearly seven yards per carry, and the Yellow Jackets’ defense ranks 125th in rushing success rate. I predicted before the season that Georgia Tech would be one of the worst Power Five teams in the country, and that continues Saturday.

The underdog

Fresno State (+13.5) at USC, 10:30 p.m., Fox

The Trojans have started the Lincoln Riley era with two wins, and their passing game is humming along nicely (USC is fourth nationally in passing success rate and 15th in passing explosiveness). But the Trojans also have forced eight turnovers over two games, an unsustainable pace that has masked some issues, particularly when their opponents aren’t turning over the ball and giving them a short field. USC is allowing 183.5 rushing yards per game (106th in the country) and ranks 119th nationally in rushing success rate allowed and 121st in rushing explosiveness allowed. Fresno State running back Jordan Mims is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game and is coming off a 122-yard, two-touchdown effort against Oregon State; change-of-pace back Malik Sherrod is averaging 7.7 yards per carry; and the Bulldogs rank 12th nationally in rushing success rate. The Bulldogs also have yet to commit a turnover this season. The SP+ efficiency metric predicts this to be around a seven-point game, another reason to like the underdog here.

The wild card

Kansas State-Tulane under 47 points, 3 p.m., ESPN Plus

This total already is pretty low, which isn’t surprising considering that the Wildcats have run the ball 65.3 percent of the time (eighth in the country) and the Green Wave has run it 56.4 percent of the time (38th). Not only that, but Kansas State averages 30.5 seconds per play (only five teams have operated at a slower pace this season) and Tulane averages 26.3 seconds (tied for 76th). The Wildcats scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on the season’s first play from scrimmage against South Dakota on Sept. 3, but four of the seven touchdown drives that followed for Kansas State have taken at least 10 plays. Tulane’s rush defense has been strong, ranking fourth nationally in success rate and 18th in rushing explosiveness allowed, but its offensive rushing attack has been fairly pedestrian despite its preference to run: The Green Wave ranks just 71st in rushing success rate and 81st in rushing explosiveness after wins over FCS Alcorn State and perennially dismal Massachusetts, and Kansas State is coming off a game in which it gave up just 2.7 yards per carry against Missouri. Both defenses rank in the top 10 nationally in predicted points added per rushing play, with Kansas State third and Tulane seventh. Throw in some possibly breezy conditions that could limit the passing attacks, and we can expect a fast-moving clock and a low-total final score here.

