Former Wizard Caron Butler co-authors young adult book series

In his 2015 biography, Caron Butler details his rise to NBA stardom from a childhood surrounded by gangs and violence in Racine, Wis., where he served nine months in jail because of a drug and weapons conviction and was raised by a single mother who worked as many as 80 hours a week. Butler said sharing his life story was therapeutic, and when he got the urge to write again, he wanted to reach a younger audience that might be living through the same type of adversity he managed to overcome.

Earlier this month, in collaboration with young adult author Justin A. Reynolds, Butler released “Shot Clock,” the first book in a fictional series about an AAU basketball team. Some of the characters and storylines are based loosely on Butler’s own upbringing, and others are derived from the lives of the kids he’s met and mentored through the Butler Elite travel basketball program he established in Racine.

“As adults, we learn to deal with trauma, and it becomes very, very normal,” said Butler, who played five seasons with the Washington Wizards and won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 as part of his 14-year NBA career. “But what happens with that trauma with kids? I wanted to shine light on that.”

Butler also wanted to tell an authentic story that kids would be drawn to. He said teachers thought he had a learning disability, when the truth was the curriculum consisted of books he wasn’t interested in reading.

In “Shot Clock,” the main protagonist tries out for the AAU team shortly after his best friend is shot and killed by a police officer. He doesn’t make the cut, but the coach offers him a position as the team’s statistician because he’s good with numbers. The book is a story of hope and possibility, revealing the power of community and the many ways kids can find purpose and meaning in their lives. The coach character is largely based on Butler, who is entering his third season as an assistant with the Miami Heat.

Kobe Bryant, a teammate of Butler’s with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2004-05 season, wrote the foreword to Butler’s biography, “Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA.” Bryant also co-authored a posthumously released, basketball-themed young adult series. Butler said one of his last conversations with Bryant before the five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash in 2020 has continued to inspire him.

“He made me promise him that my second act would be far greater than my first act, and that’s something that I don’t take lightly,” Butler said. “My first act, I feel like I was a hell of a basketball player, did some amazing things and made millions of dollars doing them, but my second act is all about trying different things and finding different ways to influence and impact and leave a legacy that I will be extremely proud of, and that my kids can inherit and love and appreciate.”

Since retiring as a player in 2018, Butler has advocated against mass incarceration with the Vera Institute of Justice and served on the board of directors for the NBA’s Retired Players Association. His TV work with TNT and as a Wizards analyst for NBC Sports Washington convinced him to give coaching a shot.

“I’d be like, ‘Damn, why did that coach do that?'” Butler said. “And then I’m breaking it down and I’m just like, ‘I could see myself on the sidelines.' … I’m enjoying every bit of it.”

“Shot Clock” by Racine's own Caron Butler and Justin A. Reynolds was among Amazon’s top-10 best-selling new books in the children’s sports category.

Seeing Is Believing. pic.twitter.com/5iSPBFi6MT — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) September 11, 2022

Butler wrote “Shot Clock” with Reynolds over the last two years, sometimes working into the night after Heat games. When it came time to plan the tour to promote the book, there was no question Butler would make a stop in D.C., where he spent more years with the Wizards than any other team. Butler, who finished the second book in the series two weeks ago, spoke to students at Takoma Park Middle School last Friday.

“It’s my second home,” he said.

