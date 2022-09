The NFL continued to say this week that it has no specific viewership target for the games Amazon Prime will stream this season as the new exclusive national carrier of the “Thursday Night Football” package.

“Our expectation is that the rating very well may not reach what Fox got in its tri-cast model, at least not right away,” Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “Media habits are going to evolve. But we believe this is the right thing to do for the long term, whether or not the number is what Fox had received a year ago when they broadcast ‘Thursday Night Football.’”