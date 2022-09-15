Yes, there have been some proclaiming the 2022 season belongs to Trubisky, and certainly that would be Pittsburgh’s intention. But these things have a way of changing — sometimes quickly. Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round, and Trubisky has some significant limitations. The Steelers scored a wild upset win over the Bengals in Week 1, but they amassed all of 267 net yards and 192 net passing yards — just 5.1 per attempt — despite playing 10 minutes of overtime. Pittsburgh has a cluster of strong downfield receivers, but going deep is hardly Trubisky’s forte. The hope was his athleticism would help the running game, but that didn’t happen in Week 1, and feature back Najee Harris is already beat up. I would set an over/under for seeing Pickett at Week 10.