So it’s only natural that some of the action would bleed into the season itself.
It certainly seems that the stage is set, a mere week into the regular season, for a bevy of teams to mull a quarterback change or fear an onrushing quarterback controversy. Already there is a sense in some corridors of the league that change is in the air, thanks to preseason and in-season injuries, placeholders who might not hold on to their jobs for long and rookies who seem destined to take the field sooner rather than later.
It’s not difficult to imagine that for one-quarter of the league or more, the man who led his team onto the field for the season’s first game might soon be holding a clipboard (or a tablet). Based on conversations with people around the league, the phenomenon could begin as early as Week 3.
Fifty-eight quarterbacks started at least one game in 2020, and 62 did last season. Count on this year’s tally to start creeping up soon. Here’s the list, in predicted order of turnover:
Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys
Does anybody remember the Ben DiNucci Era? Jerry Jones certainly does. In November 2020, his third-string quarterback was forced into action for one game, Jones fumed at the performance, and that was that. Rush has a higher pedigree and has been around longer than DiNucci, but with Dak Prescott out at least several weeks with a hand injury, Rush won’t have a long leash.
“Jerry thinks he’s built a Super Bowl roster every year,” said one longtime NFL executive who knows the Dallas owner well but is not at liberty to speak publicly about other teams. “In his mind, he isn’t going to let a backup quarterback bring it down.” Jones would be wise to try to pry backup Tyler Huntley out of Baltimore via trade. But he wouldn’t come cheap. If nothing else, Dallas could sign Josh Johnson — who has made a late-career revival as an emergency fill-in — off Denver’s practice squad.
Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
If you read this space last week, you already have a feel for how tenuous this situation is. The 49ers went through quite a process with estranged backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, bringing him back in the fold just before the season, and Lance struggled in the opener. This team thinks it has Super Bowl potential, and the internal hope was that games against the rebuilding Bears and Seahawks might help provide a soft opening. Gulp. If the 49ers open 0-2, people who have worked with and for Kyle Shanahan anticipate that Garoppolo will be starting by Week 3′s Sunday night meeting with a strong Broncos defense.
Joe Flacco, New York Jets
The Jets’ offensive line is already a mess, and Flacco, who has been injury-riddled since the end of his Ravens tenure, was under heavy fire in Week 1. Mike White flashed for the Jets last year, and starter Zach Wilson should be back around Week 4. New York may require more mobility out of the quarterback spot in the interim, and it wouldn’t surprise me if White gets a look before then.
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons
If you saw Coach Arthur Smith’s postgame news conference after the Falcons blew a game against the rival Saints on Sunday, you understand that tensions are already at midseason levels in Atlanta. The Falcons can’t win at home. They can’t draw fans. Mariota hasn’t been viewed as a viable starter by trustworthy NFL personnel guys for years, and durability was a massive issue even in what amounted to his prime. “It’s a system fit,” said one NFL personnel exec, who cannot comment on players under contract to other teams because of tampering rules. “But Mariota is a backup quarterback. And backup quarterbacks end up backing up again.”
Third-round pick Desmond Ridder looked better than many evaluators expected in the preseason. This Falcons team is not built to win, and after putting off making a draft splash for a quarterback since selecting Matt Ryan nearly 15 years ago, they probably will want a decent look at Ridder before figuring out whether they need to take a passer at the top of the 2023 draft.
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
His play slipped down the stretch last year, and as with Mariota, an intriguing rookie who shined in the preseason (Malik Willis) lurks on the depth chart. Tannehill went from perceived draft bust in Miami to temporary franchise quarterback in Nashville in large part because of a dominant play-action game, with a 2,000-yard rusher in Derrick Henry and an elite wide receiver in A.J. Brown. Brown is gone, as is a lot of tight end talent from years past, and many evaluators I have talked to believe Henry is breaking down.
“The things that helped [Tannehill] turn his career around aren’t really there anymore,” said one AFC defensive coach who has faced the Titans several times in recent years. This includes his former offensive coordinator — oddly enough, Arthur Smith. Willis, a dynamic athlete who routinely made defenders miss in the open field during the preseason, could help unlock the Titans’ running game if Henry is indeed hitting the wall after years of monstrous workloads.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Both the green and blue sides of the Big Apple are represented on this list. Yes, Jones rallied New York to a Week 1 win, but the Giants’ new coach and GM inherited the former first-round pick and, according to people close to both men, did so with some major concerns about Jones as a long-term solution. “Let’s just say they were far from sold — far from sold,” said one person who discussed the situation with both men but is not in position to speak publicly about it.
Coach Brian Daboll, so integral to developing Josh Allen when he was the Bills’ offensive coordinator, took issue with some of Jones’s play and decision-making even in that Week 1 comeback. He holds quarterbacks to a high standard, and he knows veteran backup Tyrod Taylor well from Buffalo — and thinks highly of him. The NFC East might end up being pretty wide open, and some people around the league believe that Daboll won’t hesitate to make a change if he believes it is in the best interest of the team. I would bet that Taylor sees the field at some point this season.
Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers
Yes, there have been some proclaiming the 2022 season belongs to Trubisky, and certainly that would be Pittsburgh’s intention. But these things have a way of changing — sometimes quickly. Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round, and Trubisky has some significant limitations. The Steelers scored a wild upset win over the Bengals in Week 1, but they amassed all of 267 net yards and 192 net passing yards — just 5.1 per attempt — despite playing 10 minutes of overtime. Pittsburgh has a cluster of strong downfield receivers, but going deep is hardly Trubisky’s forte. The hope was his athleticism would help the running game, but that didn’t happen in Week 1, and feature back Najee Harris is already beat up. I would set an over/under for seeing Pickett at Week 10.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks and old-school coach Pete Carroll can be pretty stubborn at times, and they have told anyone who asked how confident they are in Smith as the replacement for Wilson. But since starting 16 games as a rookie for the Jets in 2013, Smith has 19 regular season starts. He had a masterful beginning Monday night, but there is a lot of football ahead. Backup Drew Lock has plenty of warts and had a poor preseason, but this could end up being a back-and-forth situation, with Carroll trying to find a hot hand.
Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns
Assuming Watson does what is required for the NFL to lift his suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct, Brissett will be stepping aside after 11 games. After the machinations Browns owner Jimmy Haslam went through to convince Watson to accept a trade to Cleveland, the massive price — both in compensation and public relations damage — and the franchise’s staunch support for the player, make no mistake: Watson is playing the moment the NFL allows him.