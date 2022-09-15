Freedom (Woodbridge) handles Unity Reed, looks poised to take next step

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coach Darryl Overton believed a state championship contender existed somewhere inside Freedom (Woodbridge) when he inherited the football program in 2015. Since its 2005 opening, the team had lost more than 80 percent of its games before he took over. Few others saw what he did. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By 2016, the Eagles had claimed their first winning record. The 2018 squad brought Freedom its first state title appearance. But last week’s romp over No. 14 Stone Bridge — which hadn’t lost since before the pandemic’s onset — and Thursday’s 42-0 win at Unity Reed (2-1) in Manassas reinforced the conviction that has driven Freedom (4-0).

“We’re not scared to take that step to be great,” senior guard Armand Tubbs said. “We’ve been putting in that work. We’re trying to get that ring. It’s been too long. We’re trying to bring one home.”

Thursday’s game, won in the trenches, was of the ilk that evaded last year’s group, which regularly depended on big plays against its toughest opponents. These Eagles swiftly established their approach — assistant coaches repeatedly yelled, “Physical!” before kickoff and the offense obliged, churning six, seven and eight yards at a time.

For all of Freedom’s early-season accomplishments, it remains a relatively young team, albeit one with plenty of varsity experience. The group still exhibits signs of youth — as evidenced by the backflip from junior Kameron Courtney, who scored in the first quarter, and a cluster of postgame celebrants who moved in rhythm with the team’s energetic band.

The Eagles, who have outscored their opponents 214-16, don’t see age as a detriment. Six players, all either sophomores or juniors, had a part in each Freedom touchdown. Many have been teammates since before high school.

“It’s ‘O.T.F.’ man, only the family,” said sophomore JuJu Preston, who scored the team’s first and final touchdown. “We’ve got the mind-set that we need to win it. We keep falling short every year. It’s time to step up.”

“We’ve known each other since we were babies,” Tubbs said. “Ain’t nobody new around here. Even if you are, you’re still family.”

