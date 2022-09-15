Seahawks’ Jamal Adams placed on IR with reportedly season-ending injury

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Seattle Seahawks placed star safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday with a quadriceps tendon injury he suffered in the team’s victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. According to multiple reports, the injury is expected to end Adams’s season once he undergoes surgery. To fill his roster spot, the Seahawks signed defensive back Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

The loss of Adams was a notable downside to Seattle’s otherwise crowd-pleasing win over the Broncos and their new quarterback, former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. Adams was injured when he went after Wilson on a blitz late in the first quarter. The sixth-year safety could be seen grimacing as he limped off the field.

“It means so much to him,” Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said of Adams Wednesday. “The frustration of having to go through not being healthy just jumped at him again. He’s questioning and wondering and all that, because he wants to be out here so much. He wants to be with the guys and doing what we do in every way you could possibly want to do that. It’s really frustrating for him.”

A leader and a competitor that brings so much to our locker room. @Prez, we wish you the best on your recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x1QVrWQhD9 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 15, 2022

A variety of earlier injuries since he joined the Seahawks two years ago limited Adams to 12 games in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was still able to notch 9.5 sacks in 2020, an NFL record number for a defensive back. That performance — and his play the previous three seasons with the New York Jets, who made him the sixth overall pick of the 2017 draft — spurred Seattle to sign Adams to a four-year, $70 million contract, with $38 million guaranteed, before the 2021 season. The pact’s average annual value of $17.5 million was a record at the time for a safety.

In a disappointing 2021 campaign, Adams had no sacks and a drop from 11 to four in tackles for a loss before missing the final four games with a torn shoulder labrum. In June, he expressed excitement about a split-safety scheme being installed by new Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, calling the system “very aggressive to where we can be interchangeable, to where we can make a lot of plays on the back end.”

Veteran safety Josh Jones replaced Adams during the Broncos game and could inherit his starting spot. Another option could be fifth-year safety Ryan Neal, who has filled in for an injured Adams over the past two seasons.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, including twice with the Jets, Adams was traded from New York to Seattle in July 2020 for two first-round picks and a third-rounder, plus safety Bradley McDougald. The Jets also sent the Seahawks a fourth-round pick in the deal. New York used two of the picks from that trade to move up in the 2021 draft and select USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. The second first-round pick from the Adams trade conveyed this year as the 10th overall selection, which the Jets used to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

