MLB’s new postseason format, explained

For the first time in a non-pandemic season since 2012, Major League Baseball has a new postseason format. As October approaches, here’s a reminder of how the playoffs will look this year and moving forward. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight More teams Each league will have six playoff teams — three division winners and three wild-card teams — up from five in previous years.

A new format

The top two division winners in each league will receive byes into the division series as the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. The remaining division winner in each league will be the No. 3 seed and play the wild-card team with the worst record (the No. 6 seed) in a three-game series. The remaining wild-card teams — the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in each league — will face each other in another best-of-three first-round series.

All first-round games will be hosted by the higher-seeded teams (i.e., the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds).

After the opening series, the No. 1 seed in each league will face the winner of the series between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, while the No. 2 seed will face the winner of the series between the Nos. 3 and 6 seeds. There is no reseeding for the division series.

The division series remain best-of-five utilizing a 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed getting home-field advantage. The championship series and the World Series are still best-of-seven affairs, with a 2-3-2 format.

A new tiebreaker

Previously, teams vying for division titles or wild-card spots that finished with identical records broke their deadlocks via a one-game tiebreaker. Beginning this year, the one-game tiebreakers have been eliminated so that the playoffs can begin promptly after the regular season ends and so that teams that receive first-round byes do not have excessive breaks. Instead, ties will be broken using a mathematical system.

The tiebreakers, in order:

1. Head-to-head record

In the case of a two-team tie, the winner of the season series wins the tiebreaker. In the case of a tie involving more than two teams, the team with the best combined winning percentage against the other teams wins the tiebreaker.

2. Intradivision record

If two teams split the head-to-head season series, the team with the better record within their division would win the tiebreaker, even if the two teams are not in the same division (in the case of a tie for a wild-card spot).

3. Interdivision record

If the first two tiebreakers fail to solve the deadlock, the team with the better record against teams within their league but outside their division wins the tiebreaker.

4. Last half of intraleague games

If head-to-head, intradivision record and interdivision record fail to break the tie, then the team with the best last-half record against teams within their league wins the tiebreaker. This involves records over the season’s mathematical final half, not from after the all-star break.

5. Last half of intraleague games plus one

Should it come to this tiebreaker, the team with the better intraleague record over the mathematical last half of the season plus the final game of the first half of the season is the winner. If that also results in a tie, then the results of the first half’s previous intraleague games are used, and the process is repeated from there until the tie is broken.

The schedule

AL/NL first-round series (best of three): Oct. 7-Oct. 9.

NLDS (best of five): Oct. 11, 12, 14, with remaining games Oct. 15-16 if necessary.

ALDS (best of five): Oct. 11, 13, 15, with remaining games Oct. 16-17 if necessary.

NLCS (best of seven): Oct. 18, 19, 21, 22, with remaining games Oct. 23-25 if necessary.

ALCS (best of seven): Oct. 19, 20, 22, 23, with remaining games Oct. 24-26 if necessary.

World Series (best of seven): Oct. 28, 29, 31, Nov. 1, with remaining games Nov. 2, 4 and 5 if necessary.

