Before we get into Week 1′s results, it is important to note there are many ways to win in sports betting. Some of these are tangible, like when you cash a ticket and your bankroll increases. That’s a definite win — a win you can brag to your friends about while showing them the fruits of your labor. There are also moral victories, in which the outcome wasn’t exactly as you envisioned but there remains a silver lining. Maybe you know that your process was sound, even if the final results don’t completely validate your choices. Maybe you successfully scored closing line value — a better price than the final line — even if it wasn’t on the winning side.

Sure, you won’t get rich off such moral victories, but they can be satisfying in their own right. Don’t be afraid to text your friends “You may have cashed that ticket, but I know in my heart of hearts I did the right thing and can sleep soundly at night, basking in the glow of near success.”

Now that we agree what winning could look like — even when it’s cloaked in the reality of losing — let’s discuss this week’s moral victories.

The Carson Wentz Experience was exactly what I thought it would be when I recommended a moneyline bet on the Jaguars. Inaccuracies plagued Washington’s new starting quarterback — he threw interceptions on consecutive passes in the second half — and he was just 5 for 12 on passes traveling at least 10 yards. The rest of the league was 49 percent on those throws in Week 1. Still, Washington managed to rally for a win despite three turnovers and a minus-2 turnover differential, while amassing a lower yards-per-play average than Jacksonville. For those wondering, since 2015, NFL teams with a turnover differential of minus-2 are 69-368-1, for a winning percentage of .159. So yes, the Commanders were fortunate to get a win on Sunday, making it a bad beat for the Jaguars — and for us.

The Las Vegas Raiders, my second Week 1 recommendation, fell behind the Los Angeles Chargers early, trailing 17-3 at the half, but rallied and had a chance to cover the 3½-point spread with a two-point conversion after Davante Adams scored in the fourth quarter. The attempt failed, and the Raiders lost to the Chargers by five. Again, we’re going to count this as a moral victory.

In better news, the look-ahead recommendation from last week — taking the New Orleans Saints +160 on the money line for a Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers — is already showing promise. Most books have the Saints’ moneyline between +130 and +140, giving us a bit of value headed into Week 2. Even if it were to close on the high side of that range, we would have at least eight percent of closing line value, per Unabated’s algorithm, more than enough to cover the vig and make it a worthwhile endeavor. It’s already shaping up as a moral victory!

Season results: Down 2 units.

Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon; odds that have since changed are noted.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-6) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS PICK: Cleveland Browns -6 The Jets scored a measly 0.8 points per drive on Sunday and were forced to punt on six of their 12 drives in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The offense was so bad it scored 12 fewer points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, according to data from TruMedia. The Browns, meantime, scored two more points than expected in their matchup against the Carolina Panthers, winning with a last-second field goal.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-10) Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS PICK: Houston Texans +10 Did you see the Broncos’ performance in their Monday night season opener? They had not one but two fumbles at the goal line. Then Nathaniel Hackett, in his first game as an NFL head coach, decided to kick a 64-yard field goal rather than try his luck with quarterback Russell Wilson, the franchise player he traded for this offseason. It’s impossible to trust this coaching staff until it shows a readiness to properly use the players on the roster. I ain’t paying $256 Million to let my kicker kick a 64 yard field goal on 4th and 5. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 13, 2022 The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 2 slate. Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4) Return to menu Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video PICK: Kansas City Chiefs -4; I am also looking to play Chiefs -6½ at a price of +140 or better

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) at New Orleans Saints Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox PICK: New Orleans Saints +3

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (-2½) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: New York Giants -2½ Advertisement

New England Patriots (-1½) at Pittsburgh Steelers Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS PICK: New England Patriots -1½

Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS PICK: Jacksonville Jaguars +4

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3½) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS PICK: Miami Dolphins +3½

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (-10½) Return to menu Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox PICK: Los Angeles Rams -10½ Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-10) Return to menu Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox PICK: Seattle Seahawks +10

Cincinnati Bengals (-8) at Dallas Cowboys Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS PICK: Cincinnati Bengals -8

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (-5½) Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS PICK: Arizona Cardinals +5½

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-10) Return to menu Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC Pick: Chicago Bears +10

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (-10) Return to menu Monday, 7:15 p.m. | ESPN PICK: Buffalo Bills -10

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-2) Return to menu Monday, 8:30 p.m. | ABC PICK: Minnesota Vikings +2 or any plus money line