Sports Betting

NFL best bets for Week 2: Fade the Broncos and their erratic coach

Analysis by
Staff writer
September 15, 2022 at 7:38 a.m. EDT
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was questioned for his decision-making in Week 1. (John Froschauer/AP)
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was questioned for his decision-making in Week 1. (John Froschauer/AP)
Skip to main content

Before we get into Week 1′s results, it is important to note there are many ways to win in sports betting. Some of these are tangible, like when you cash a ticket and your bankroll increases. That’s a definite win — a win you can brag to your friends about while showing them the fruits of your labor. There are also moral victories, in which the outcome wasn’t exactly as you envisioned but there remains a silver lining. Maybe you know that your process was sound, even if the final results don’t completely validate your choices. Maybe you successfully scored closing line value — a better price than the final line — even if it wasn’t on the winning side.

Sure, you won’t get rich off such moral victories, but they can be satisfying in their own right. Don’t be afraid to text your friends “You may have cashed that ticket, but I know in my heart of hearts I did the right thing and can sleep soundly at night, basking in the glow of near success.”

Now that we agree what winning could look like — even when it’s cloaked in the reality of losing — let’s discuss this week’s moral victories.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more.

The Carson Wentz Experience was exactly what I thought it would be when I recommended a moneyline bet on the Jaguars. Inaccuracies plagued Washington’s new starting quarterback — he threw interceptions on consecutive passes in the second half — and he was just 5 for 12 on passes traveling at least 10 yards. The rest of the league was 49 percent on those throws in Week 1. Still, Washington managed to rally for a win despite three turnovers and a minus-2 turnover differential, while amassing a lower yards-per-play average than Jacksonville. For those wondering, since 2015, NFL teams with a turnover differential of minus-2 are 69-368-1, for a winning percentage of .159. So yes, the Commanders were fortunate to get a win on Sunday, making it a bad beat for the Jaguars — and for us.

The Las Vegas Raiders, my second Week 1 recommendation, fell behind the Los Angeles Chargers early, trailing 17-3 at the half, but rallied and had a chance to cover the 3½-point spread with a two-point conversion after Davante Adams scored in the fourth quarter. The attempt failed, and the Raiders lost to the Chargers by five. Again, we’re going to count this as a moral victory.

Parlays are big business for sportsbooks — and big trouble for bettors

In better news, the look-ahead recommendation from last week — taking the New Orleans Saints +160 on the money line for a Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers — is already showing promise. Most books have the Saints’ moneyline between +130 and +140, giving us a bit of value headed into Week 2. Even if it were to close on the high side of that range, we would have at least eight percent of closing line value, per Unabated’s algorithm, more than enough to cover the vig and make it a worthwhile endeavor. It’s already shaping up as a moral victory!

Season results: Down 2 units.

Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon; odds that have since changed are noted.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PICK: Cleveland Browns -6

The Jets scored a measly 0.8 points per drive on Sunday and were forced to punt on six of their 12 drives in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The offense was so bad it scored 12 fewer points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, according to data from TruMedia. The Browns, meantime, scored two more points than expected in their matchup against the Carolina Panthers, winning with a last-second field goal.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS

PICK: Houston Texans +10

Did you see the Broncos’ performance in their Monday night season opener? They had not one but two fumbles at the goal line. Then Nathaniel Hackett, in his first game as an NFL head coach, decided to kick a 64-yard field goal rather than try his luck with quarterback Russell Wilson, the franchise player he traded for this offseason. It’s impossible to trust this coaching staff until it shows a readiness to properly use the players on the roster.

The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 2 slate.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

PICK: Kansas City Chiefs -4; I am also looking to play Chiefs -6½ at a price of +140 or better

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (-2½)

Sunday, 8 p.m. | Fox

PICK: Detroit Lions -2½

A miserable night turned the Dallas Cowboys into NFC East longshots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

PICK: New Orleans Saints +3

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (-2½)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: New York Giants -2½

New England Patriots (-1½) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PICK: New England Patriots -1½

Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PICK: Jacksonville Jaguars +4

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3½)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PICK: Miami Dolphins +3½

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (-10½)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox

PICK: Los Angeles Rams -10½

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-10)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox

PICK: Seattle Seahawks +10

Cincinnati Bengals (-8) at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS

PICK: Cincinnati Bengals -8

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (-5½)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS

PICK: Arizona Cardinals +5½

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-10)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Pick: Chicago Bears +10

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (-10)

Monday, 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

PICK: Buffalo Bills -10

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. | ABC

PICK: Minnesota Vikings +2 or any plus money line

Loading...
Loading...