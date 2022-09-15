Sure, you won’t get rich off such moral victories, but they can be satisfying in their own right. Don’t be afraid to text your friends “You may have cashed that ticket, but I know in my heart of hearts I did the right thing and can sleep soundly at night, basking in the glow of near success.”
Now that we agree what winning could look like — even when it’s cloaked in the reality of losing — let’s discuss this week’s moral victories.
The Carson Wentz Experience was exactly what I thought it would be when I recommended a moneyline bet on the Jaguars. Inaccuracies plagued Washington’s new starting quarterback — he threw interceptions on consecutive passes in the second half — and he was just 5 for 12 on passes traveling at least 10 yards. The rest of the league was 49 percent on those throws in Week 1. Still, Washington managed to rally for a win despite three turnovers and a minus-2 turnover differential, while amassing a lower yards-per-play average than Jacksonville. For those wondering, since 2015, NFL teams with a turnover differential of minus-2 are 69-368-1, for a winning percentage of .159. So yes, the Commanders were fortunate to get a win on Sunday, making it a bad beat for the Jaguars — and for us.
The Las Vegas Raiders, my second Week 1 recommendation, fell behind the Los Angeles Chargers early, trailing 17-3 at the half, but rallied and had a chance to cover the 3½-point spread with a two-point conversion after Davante Adams scored in the fourth quarter. The attempt failed, and the Raiders lost to the Chargers by five. Again, we’re going to count this as a moral victory.
In better news, the look-ahead recommendation from last week — taking the New Orleans Saints +160 on the money line for a Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers — is already showing promise. Most books have the Saints’ moneyline between +130 and +140, giving us a bit of value headed into Week 2. Even if it were to close on the high side of that range, we would have at least eight percent of closing line value, per Unabated’s algorithm, more than enough to cover the vig and make it a worthwhile endeavor. It’s already shaping up as a moral victory!
Season results: Down 2 units.
Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon; odds that have since changed are noted.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Cleveland Browns -6
The Jets scored a measly 0.8 points per drive on Sunday and were forced to punt on six of their 12 drives in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The offense was so bad it scored 12 fewer points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, according to data from TruMedia. The Browns, meantime, scored two more points than expected in their matchup against the Carolina Panthers, winning with a last-second field goal.
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-10)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Houston Texans +10
Did you see the Broncos’ performance in their Monday night season opener? They had not one but two fumbles at the goal line. Then Nathaniel Hackett, in his first game as an NFL head coach, decided to kick a 64-yard field goal rather than try his luck with quarterback Russell Wilson, the franchise player he traded for this offseason. It’s impossible to trust this coaching staff until it shows a readiness to properly use the players on the roster.
I ain’t paying $256 Million to let my kicker kick a 64 yard field goal on 4th and 5.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 13, 2022
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 2 slate.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
PICK: Kansas City Chiefs -4; I am also looking to play Chiefs -6½ at a price of +140 or better
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (-2½)
Sunday, 8 p.m. | Fox
PICK: Detroit Lions -2½
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
PICK: New Orleans Saints +3
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (-2½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: New York Giants -2½
New England Patriots (-1½) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: New England Patriots -1½
Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Jacksonville Jaguars +4
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Miami Dolphins +3½
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (-10½)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
PICK: Los Angeles Rams -10½
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-10)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
PICK: Seattle Seahawks +10
Cincinnati Bengals (-8) at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Cincinnati Bengals -8
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (-5½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Arizona Cardinals +5½
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-10)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Chicago Bears +10
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (-10)
Monday, 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
PICK: Buffalo Bills -10
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-2)
Monday, 8:30 p.m. | ABC
PICK: Minnesota Vikings +2 or any plus money line