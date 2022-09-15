A five-minute guide to NFL Week 2

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a shorter preseason, the first few weeks of the NFL’s regular season continue to bring games that are a little wilder, with outcomes that can be a little more surprising. The games of Week 1 brought the first tie of the season, the sight of the Super Bowl champions stubbing their toes right out of the gate, whatever that was at the end of the Steelers-Bengals game and the reigning MVP’s team losing a division game. Six games were decided by a winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime.

Here’s a look at the Week 2 matchups and some of the chances they offer for teams to straighten things out and avoid a season-wounding 0-2 start.

All times Eastern

Thursday

Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime: Amazon lands the Justin Herbert-Patrick Mahomes show for its premiere, and while it didn’t need any additional hype, the teams’ Week 1 performances supplied plenty of it anyway. Mahomes was blitzed on more than half of his dropbacks for the first time in his career — and passed for four touchdowns against the Cardinals’ pressure. Herbert, in his season debut against the Raiders, passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, hitting targets with pinpoint passes all over the field.

Sunday

Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0), 1 p.m.: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa might wish he could play New England again, because at 4-0 he’s the only quarterback to go undefeated in at least that many starts against the Patriots during Bill Belichick’s reign. Tyreek Hill’s Dolphins debut yielded eight receptions on mostly short passes for 94 yards, and he added a six-yard run. In the 2022 debut of his “Just Give Me a Big Contract Now” tour, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson completed three deep touchdown passes against the Jets.

Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0), 1 p.m.: Let’s let Peyton Manning dissect the Jets’ Week 1 strategy: “You can’t throw [the ball] 59 times in the opener,” he said on ESPN on Monday night. “You can’t do it. ... It’s guaranteed you’re not going to win.” Indeed, the Jets did not win as Joe Flacco, who will continue to fill in for the injured Zach Wilson, completed 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Ravens. But beware: Jets Coach Robert Saleh says the team is “taking receipts on all the people who continually mock [us] and say that we’re not going to do anything.” Cleveland hadn’t won a season opener since George W. Bush’s first term as president but did so behind Nick Chubb, who gained 141 yards on 22 carries, and Kareem Hunt, who had 11 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, spoiling Baker Mayfield’s hopes for revenge with Carolina.

Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1), 1 p.m.: Washington had lost 34 straight games when it committed at least three turnovers, but a fast start and strong finish mitigated its errors in the opener. Carson Wentz passed for four touchdowns, but two interceptions led to 10 points for the Jaguars before he led the Commanders on a 13-play touchdown drive that iced the game. Detroit’s D’Andre Swift had 15 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown to go with three receptions for 31 yards in a close loss to the Eagles.

Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1), 1 p.m.: Jonathan Taylor is apparently still Jonathan Taylor, rushing for 161 yards — second only to the Giants’ Saquon Barkley in Week 1 — and a touchdown on 31 carries as he wore down Houston’s defense. Jacksonville’s bright spots? Urban Meyer is gone and linebacker Travon Walker is the first drafted player since T.J. Watt in 2021 to have a sack and an interception in the first game of his career.

Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0), 1 p.m.: It probably shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay’s former defensive coordinator and new head coach, would emphasize defense while letting quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich do their thing. The Bucs held Dallas to 244 yards of offense and allowed third-down conversions on only 3 of 15 attempts Sunday night. New Orleans managed a Week 1 win with a stirring 16-point comeback over Atlanta in the fourth quarter, and it is 4-0 against Brady in regular season games since he joined the Bucs.

Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0), 1 p.m.: Mayfield struggled in the first half against the Browns but finished a reasonably respectable 16 for 27 for 235 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. New York won behind the rejuvenated running of Barkley, who (with 164 yards) had his second career game of 150 or more yards on fewer than 20 carries. Only Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, also with two, has had multiple such games over the past five seasons.

Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0), 1 p.m.: Hoo-boy. A New England offense that struggled mightily in Week 1 cannot look forward to playing a Pittsburgh defense that forced Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow into five turnovers. Matt Patricia may not be the answer as the offensive play caller, and quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury last week but is expected to play. Pittsburgh’s defense will, however, be without defensive player of the year T.J. Watt, who has a pectoral injury.

Falcons (0-1) at Rams (0-1), 4:05 p.m.: Atlanta did it again, blowing a 26-10 lead in a 27-26 Week 1 loss to New Orleans. Since 2020, the Falcons have watched three fourth-quarter leads of 15 or more points evaporate in an eventual loss. For context, the other 31 teams have blown two such leads in that span. The Rams’ 21-point loss to the Bills in their opener was the second-largest all time for a defending Super Bowl champion, only one point under the Ravens’ 22-point loss in Peyton Manning’s seven-touchdown season-opening game in Denver in 2013.

Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1), 4:05 p.m.: Seattle quarterback Geno Smith passed for 195 yards Monday night and reminded everyone after beating Denver: “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back though.” It’s tough to blame San Francisco too much for its opening loss at Chicago. Who knew players would need snorkels to play in sodden Soldier Field? Trey Lance completed only 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards and took two sacks in the rain. It’s not time to call for Jimmy Garoppolo just yet, but this was not a great start for Lance.

Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1), 4:25 p.m.: Burrow was pressured 20 times without being blitzed by the Steelers in Cincinnati’s Week 1 loss. The Cowboys struggled on offense — and that was before Dak Prescott’s injury — in a game against Tampa Bay in which they scored their fewest points (three) at home since Week 16 of 2002. Now backup Cooper Rush takes over under center for the foreseeable future.

Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1), 4:25 p.m.: For much of Houston’s season-opening tie with the Colts, Texans quarterback Davis Mills’s completions were going for more than eight yards per attempt, and he was 6 for 10 for 121 yards and two touchdowns on passes of at least 10 air yards. Russell Wilson has changed teams, but the Broncos weren’t inclined to “Let Russ cook” Monday night as their opening game in Seattle wound down, and they emerged with a one-point loss. For what it’s worth, Coach Nathaniel Hackett now admits the Broncos should have gone for it on fourth and five rather than attempting (and missing) a 64-yard field goal.

Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1), 4:25 p.m.: It wasn’t a good start for Arizona, which could not get a first down on four of its first eight possessions en route to a throttling at the hands of the Chiefs. Las Vegas reunited Fresno State teammates Davante Adams and Derek Carr, and Adams caught 10 of 17 targets for 141 yards against the Chargers and scored a touchdown on a fingertip catch.

Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1), 8:20 p.m., NBC: For the second straight season, the Packers looked sloppy in their opener, but last year they went on to win 13 games anyway. Still, concern would ramp up to 11 if Green Bay were to fall to 0-2 in the NFC North.

Monday

Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0), 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes: The Titans’ defense came up short against the Giants, allowing New York to rally from a 13-0 halftime hole and win in the final moments. The Bills look like a team on a mission, and the Rams were the opponent that got in their way in the season opener.

Vikings (1-0) at Eagles (1-0), 8:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN Deportes: The No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers after Week 1 meet up on “Monday Night Football.” Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson had a remarkable game against Green Bay, catching nine of Kirk Cousins’s 11 targeted passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown finished with 155 yards on 10 catches in his Eagles debut.

