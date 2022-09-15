A timeline of Roger Federer’s glorious tennis career

Here’s a look back at one of the great tennis careers.
1981: A star is born
Federer was born Aug. 8 in Basel, Switzerland, to his Swiss-German father, Robert, and Afrikaner mother, Lynette, joining older sister Diana. Because of his mother, Federer holds Swiss and South African citizenship. He grew up in towns close to the French and German borders and is fluent in Swiss German (his native language), standard German, English and French and has functional knowledge of Italian and Swedish.
1992, 1993: A modest start
Federer served as a ballboy during the Swiss Indoors tournament held in his hometown. As he recalled in his retirement announcement: “I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me, and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder, and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence, and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day.”
1998: Hello, Wimbledon and America
Federer found his first success at Wimbledon as a juniors player, winning both the boys’ singles and doubles (with Olivier Rochus) titles. That same year, he reached the final of the U.S. Open junior tournament, losing to David Nalbandian, and won the Orange Bowl. He finished with four ITF junior singles titles and reached the No. 1 ranking in singles before his junior career ended at the end of the year. At the time he had a reputation for being a temperamental player, a contrast to the professional career that followed.
1998: ATP debut
Federer made his first appearance on the ATP Tour at the Swiss Open Gstaad, losing in the first round. Later that year, he won his first ATP match, beating Guillaume Raoux in Toulouse, France.
1999: First appearance in the top 100
Federer made his debut in the top 100 on Sept. 20 and beat Carlos Moya, the French Open champion, in the Marseille Open. He made his first appearance in a final in the tournament the following year, losing to Switzerland’s Marc Rosset.
2000: A life-changing meeting off the court
Competing for Switzerland, Federer was beaten in the bronze medal match at the Sydney Olympics by France’s Arnaud Di Pasquale. However, his life was about to undergo a major change with the appearance of a fellow competitor, Miroslava “Mirka” Vavrinec, whom he met at the Games and who later became his wife.
2001: Major movement
Federer vaulted into the top 15 with his first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, losing to Alex Corretja in the French Open. At Wimbledon, the 19-year-old beat top-seeded Pete Sampras, the four-time defending champion and the leader in Grand Slam singles titles at that point, in five sets in the fourth round. He lost in a fourth-set tiebreaker to Tim Henman in the quarterfinals.
2003: A major breakthrough
Federer won his first Grand Slam singles title, beating Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final. He fell short, though, of rising to the No. 1 ranking.
2004: The dominance begins
By winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, Federer became the first man to win three Grand Slam singles titles in the same year since Mats Wilander in 1988. He won 11 singles titles and his 74-6 record was the best since Ivan Lendl in 1986. And, for the first time, he was No. 1 in the world at the end of the year.
2005: Two more titles
Federer lost in the semifinals in the Australian Open and French Open, but he reestablished his dominance on grass, beating Andy Roddick for his third Wimbledon title. He then beat Andre Agassi in Agassi’s last major final to win the U.S. Open.
2006: One singular sensation
Federer won three Grand Slam titles, losing only in the French Open final to pesky Rafael Nadal in their first meeting in a major final. He became the first man to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969.
2007: A repeat performance
Federer reached all four Grand Slam singles finals again, winning the same three. He beat Fernando Gonzales without dropping a set in Australia, lost to Nadal in the French, beat Nadal for his fifth Wimbledon title and, called “Darth Federer,” beat Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open.
2008: Health and striking doubles gold
Federer battled mononucleosis and a back injury, winning only one Grand Slam, the U.S. Open, over Andy Murray, and losing the French Open and Wimbledon finals to Nadal. The Wimbledon final that year is regarded as one of the all-time great tennis matches, with Federer rallying from a two-set deficit to force a fifth. He fell two points shy of victory.
Federer and Stan Wawrinka won doubles gold in the Beijing Olympics, but James Blake beat Federer in a singles quarterfinal. Federer ended the year ranked No. 2 to Nadal after 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1.
2009: A year for the record books
Federer trailed Sampras’s all-time Slams singles record of 14 by only one and failed to tie it by losing to Nadal in the Australian final. After Nadal’s loss to Robin Soderling in the French, Federer beat Soderling in the final, completing his career Grand Slam and tying Sampras. He passed Sampras by winning Wimbledon, beating Roddick in the fifth set by a 16-14 score. Federer married Vavrinec on April 11, and their identical twin girls were born July 23.
2010: One title down under
Federer claimed his fourth Australian Open singles title but did not reach any more Grand Slam finals, making it the first year since 2005 he didn’t advance to at least three.
2011: A year with no majors
For the first time since 2002, Federer won none of the four major titles, although he did end Djokovic’s 43-match winning streak in a French Open semifinal. Djokovic responded beat him in a five-set semifinal win at the U.S. Open.
2012: Nadal, Djokovic and Berdych have Grand Slam answers
A semifinal loss to Nadal in Australia, a semifinal loss to Djokovic in the French, a Wimbledon championship and a U.S. Open quarterfinal loss to Tomas Berdych comprised Federer’s Grand Slam appearances. Federer also won a silver medal in the London Olympics, falling to Murray on Murray’s home turf.
2013-2014: A back injury and the arrival of another set of twins
Federer’s 2013 was marred by back problems. In 2014, there was better news with the arrival of fraternal twins. In Grand Slam meetings of what had become the sport’s big three, he lost to Nadal in Australia and Djokovic at Wimbledon.
2015: No answers for Djokovic
Seeded second at Wimbledon, Federer lost a four-set final to Djokovic and, although he advanced to his first U.S. Open final since 2009 without losing a set, he lost another four-setter to Djokovic.
2016: Knee surgery and a back injury
Federer had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus after a semifinal loss in Australia to Djokovic and then was sidelined by a stomach bug. He reinjured his knee in a Wimbledon loss and missed the rest of the season, as well as the 2016 Olympics, to recover. For the first time in 14 years, he dropped out of the top 10 of the rankings.
2017: Rebirth in Australia and England
Federer beat Nadal in five sets in the Australian Open final for his first Grand Slam win since 2012, but he skipped the clay-court season because of his balky knee. He returned at Wimbledon and beat Marin Cilic in straight sets for his eighth title.
2018: 20 and another injury
Federer won his sixth Australian Open title — and his 20th and final Grand Slam singles title — by beating Cilic in five sets in a season subsequently derailed by a hand injury.
2019: A classic match against an archrival
Federer reached the Wimbledon final for the 12th and final time by beating Nadal, but he lost a five-set nail-biter to Djokovic in a 4-hour 57-minute final in which he had two championship points on his serve in the final set.
2020-2021: Injuries take their toll
Federer advanced to an Australian Open semifinal in the pre-coronavirus days of 2020, but he lost to Djokovic and began to make headlines more for injuries than wins. He underwent a knee procedure again and shut down his season in June. In 2021, he became the oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the Open Era at 39 but was upset by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz. The loss marked his first straight-sets loss at Wimbledon in 19 years and soon afterward he announced that he was having another knee surgery that would sideline him “for many months.” It would turn out to be his final Grand Slam appearance.
2022: Federer bows out
On Sept. 15, Federer announced that he no longer will play in Grand Slam or ATP Tour events, concluding his career at the upcoming Laver Cup in London.