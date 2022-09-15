A timeline of Roger Federer’s glorious tennis career

Federer advanced to an Australian Open semifinal in the pre-coronavirus days of 2020, but he lost to Djokovic and began to make headlines more for injuries than wins. He underwent a knee procedure again and shut down his season in June. In 2021, he became the oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the Open Era at 39 but was upset by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz. The loss marked his first straight-sets loss at Wimbledon in 19 years and soon afterward he announced that he was having another knee surgery that would sideline him “for many months.” It would turn out to be his final Grand Slam appearance.