Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announces his retirement from tennis

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion whose game defined grace and elegance, announced his retirement from tennis Thursday, saying in a video posted on social media that the injuries and surgeries he has dealt with the past three years leave him no other choice at the age of 41.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” he said. “I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour.”

Federer won the Wimbledon men’s singles title a record eight times, won six Australian Opens, five U.S. Opens and completed the career Grand Slam when he won his lone French Open championship in 2009. Regarded as one of the best players of all time, his matches with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were particularly compelling as they vied for Grand Slam titles. Nadal is the leader with 22 and Djokovic has 21, with Federer finishing with 20.

“I would also like to thank my competitors on the court. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget,” Federer said. “We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”

Federer thanked his wife and four children, his team, his business partners and his fans.

“This is a bittersweet decision,” he said, “because I will miss everything the Tour has given me. But at the same time there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

His message was one of gratitude and a bit of amazement.

“The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime,” he said. “I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive.”

And Federer made one last promise to fans and to the game.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

