Sun stays alive with one too many runs for the Aces to answer in Game 3

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones sat alone courtside at Mohegan Sun Arena an hour before Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, staring straight ahead. She held a towel over her mouth, preparing to start her pregame shooting routine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Connecticut Sun was facing elimination after losing the first two games of the best-of-five series, and Jones knew well the stakes. The Sun was already 0-for-3 in its previous finals appearances, and the Connecticut forward wasn’t ready for this one to be over.

Behind 20 points from the 2021 MVP, Connecticut extended the series with a 105-76 win, holding off multiple rallies from Las Vegas. Jones was one of six players in double figures for the Sun, whose 105 points matched a season high.

The Sun are 4-0 in elimination games during these 2022 playoffs. To stay alive, it will need that run to hit 6-0. Game 4 is slated for 4 p.m. Sunday here in Connecticut. Game 5, if necessary, would be Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

All five Sun starters scored in double figures, with Jones an efficient 8-for-12 shooting. Alyssa Thomas recorded the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. She simply smiled as the feat was announced and the home crowd stood and voiced their appreciation. DeWanna Bonner had her best offensive game of the series with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Natisha Hiedeman added 14 points and nine assists while Courtney Williams posted 11 points.

The Sun played with more urgency throughout, answering every time Las Vegas made a run. The Aces’ final push came late in the third quarter, when Riquna Williams’s three-pointer trimmed their deficit to 75-69. Connecticut then went on an 8-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

A’ja Wilson, the reigning MVP and defensive player of the year, continued her dominant finals with 19 points for the Aces. Jackie Young awoke from her series-long shooting slump and finished with a game-high 22 points, including going 5-for-10 behind the arc. Kelsey Plum added 17.

The first quarter was the best 10 minutes of the series for Connecticut, which led 34-19 by its end, the highest scoring output for the Sun in a single quarter in the series. The Aces had dominated the first quarter in the opening two games, but Sun coach Curt Miller had said he wasn’t overly upset with the way his team had started games. He felt like shots just hadn’t fallen. They fell Thursday night.

Connecticut shot 82.4 percent from the field in the first, with all six players who stepped on the floor scoring at least four points. The Sun closed the quarter on a 25-4 run and held the Aces scoreless for the final 2:02. That drought continued for the first 3:43 of the second quarter as Connecticut pushed the lead to 41-19.

The dominance created a feel to the evening, one largely fueled by Thomas. The former Maryland star hit a jumper near the elbow with her patented one-handed push-shot and shrugged her shoulders as she headed back on defense. Thomas gets most of her offense in the paint, but Thursday she extended out a bit.

When Thomas hit another jumper near the elbow to take that 41-19 lead in the second quarter, she turned toward the Las Vegas bench and let out a primal scream.

Connecticut, however, took their foot off the gas midway through the second quarter and gave the Aces life. Wilson hit three straight baskets before three consecutive three-pointers from Chelsea Gray sparked a 14-5 run to close the half. The 22-point lead was halved at intermission, 53-42.

The Aces trailed by single digits to end the third quarter and seemed to be within a good run of taking a lead, but the Sun pulled away with a 28-7 fourth quarter, including the game’s final 19 points. Aces Coach Becky Hammon waved the white flag with 4:22 remaining.

The Sun outscored the Aces 64-26 in the paint after Las Vegas won the paint by 18 points in Game 2. Connecticut got strong minutes from its bench, outscoring the Aces 26-5. It also won the turnover battle 16-11 while outscoring Vegas 26-10 off those turnovers.

