The legend continues: Joey Meneses’s inside-the-park HR sparks Nationals

It all started — like just about everything for most of the past month for the Washington Nationals’ offense — with a Joey Meneses home run. Only this one Friday night was a bit different. Meneses torched a breaking ball from Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo to the wall in dead center with J.J. Bleday giving chase. Ball and Bleday met the wall at the same time, the outfielder failing to make the catch as the ball caromed off the wall, then off Bleday. The ball then rolled away, making its way down the warning track toward right field.

Bleday gave chase again, finally catching up to the ball as Meneses sped around third. By now, the Nationals Park crowd (announced at 24,931) was involved. Meneses slid headfirst ahead of the tag, a solo home run that jump-started the previously lifeless Nationals offense and sparked a 5-4 comeback win.

The home run, Meneses’s ninth of the year, was followed by three walks to load the bases for Victor Robles. Robles hit a sacrifice fly to score one run, but that dampened the excitement in the ballpark. That was until CJ Abrams stepped up to the plate.

Abrams, facing reliever Tanner Scott, laced a rope to right field that Brian Anderson, despite a good jump, failed to corral, the ball bouncing over his glove and going to the wall for a triple that scored two runs and knotted the game at 4.

An inning later, Ildemaro Vargas hit the game-winning double before Kyle Finnegan closed the game in the ninth.

But for the first six innings, it didn’t look like the Nationals could do anything against Luzardo. He faced the minimum through the first four innings and was cruising as he entered the seventh, allowing just two hits.

It wasn’t until Meneses’s homer that the Nationals started to gain life, bolstered by a crowd that was in full throat by the time Meneses slid into home. After Menseses entered the dugout following his trek around the bases, fans chanted “Joey!” until he came out from the dugout and doffed his cap.

Since being called up at the trade deadline, the 30-year-old rookie is hitting .323 with a .913 OPS.

Meneses also sparked the rally again in the eighth inning when he walked. Luke Voit followed with a single before Vargas doubled into the gap off Cole Sulser.

How did Josiah Gray pitch Friday night? Efficiently, especially early. He threw 17 of his first 18 pitches for strikes but was in a 4-0 hole by the end of the second. An infield single and ground-rule double started the inning, with both Marlins scoring on a pair of groundouts. Then Gray walked Marlins third baseman Jordan Groshans on six pitches before a center-cut fastball to Lewin Díaz — who entered the game with a .157 batting average — was deposited into the right field seats.

The walk was one of three yielded by Gray. The home run was his league-leading 37th allowed this season — José Berríos, who has allowed the second-most, has only allowed 28.

He finished with 90 pitches and 64 strikes through five innings. It’s the fourth straight start where he’s gone five innings or less.

What’s the latest on Washington’s other young pitchers?

Cade Cavalli, another young arm and top prospect, has been on the injured list with shoulder inflammation after making his major league debut Aug 27. He threw for the first time on Wednesday, but experienced pain in his shoulder. So he received a cortisone shot and will be shut him down for three to seven days.

MacKenzie Gore made his second rehab start with Class AAA Rochester as he returns from elbow inflammation. He didn’t allow a run but, after 57 pitches, gave up four hits and walked a pair of batters while striking out two in 2⅔ innings.

Which minor leaguers will represent the Nationals in the Arizona Fall League? Outfielder Robert Hassell III, acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade, and second baseman Darren Baker headline the 10 Nationals minor leaguers heading to Arizona. The league starts Oct. 3 and concludes on Nov. 12.

The minor leaguers will play on the Peoria Javelinas — one of six teams in the league that will also include players from minor league affiliates for the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners. The other Nationals minor leaguers heading to Arizona include: catchers Drew Millas and Brady Lindsly; infielder Will Frizzell; outfielder Yasel Antuna; and pitchers Tim Cate, Lucas Knowles, Orlando Ribalta, and Amos Willingham.

