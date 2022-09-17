Syracuse came away with a 32-29 victory, a score that seemed unlikely when the Boilermakers limped into halftime with a 9-3 lead and Syracuse held a 10-9 edge after three quarters. And it definitely wasn’t in the cards when Syracuse defensive tackle Caleb Okechukwu brought back an interception for a touchdown to make it 25-15 with 8:08 to play.
But that discounted the possibility of Syracuse’s defense melting away. And Purdue kicking off from the 10 with 51 seconds to go thanks to a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after it took the lead on Payne Durham’s 12-yard touchdown catch. Not to mention Garrett Shrader’s 25-yard strike to Oronde Gadsden II with 7 seconds remaining to win it.
And just like that, the Orange is 3-0 with victories over Louisville, Connecticut and Purdue. With Virginia and Wagner coming up at home the next two weekends, Syracuse could well find itself unbeaten in mid-October heading into the guts of its schedule.
Oklahoma (winner)
The first alleged test of the Brent Venables era didn’t prove to be much of one as the Sooners clocked Nebraska, 49-14, to improve to 3-0.
Oklahoma scored touchdowns on seven of its first 10 possessions, and recorded its largest margin of victory over the Cornhuskers since a 45-10 rout in 1990.
That’s not what matters in the here and now. The Sooners head into Big 12 play having outscored UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska by a combined 127-30. It doesn’t ensure Oklahoma will run roughshod over its conference rivals, but it is an encouraging sign.
Nebraska (loser)
Lost by 35 at home to Oklahoma, which isn’t really a surprise considering the Cornhuskers (1-3) appear well on their way to a sixth consecutive losing season and the Sooners are a perennial playoff contender.
But considering Nebraska (or, more specifically, its various donors) ponied up last weekend to pay a buyout to coach Scott Frost that would have shrunk by about $8 million on Oct. 1, it really is worth asking: Aside from the deafening clamor to make a change, would things really have been worse Saturday had some patience and/or financial restraint been exercised?
South Alabama (loser)
There’s playing to win, and then there’s whatever the heck this is.
WHAT ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/iW05Kcbbr6— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2022
Look, good on the Jaguars for deciding that going for a first down on fourth-and-2 from the UCLA 22 with a two-point lead was a bright idea. With about three minutes to go, South Alabama could have milked the clock and/or forced the Bruins to exhaust their timeouts if it converted.
And a run of some kind would have made sense. To that point, the Jaguars were averaging a robust 5.2 yards a carry (173 yards on 33 attempts). Even setting aside an outlier — La’Damian Webb’s 47-yard rumble early in the game — and South Alabama was still at a solid 3.9 yards a pop.
Instead, the Jaguars not only ran a fake field goal but made it clear well before the snap it was a fake field goal. UCLA snuffed it out for a loss of 11, cruised downfield and had plenty of time to set up Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 24-yard field goal to escape with a 32-31 victory before an announced crowd of 29,344 at the cavernous Rose Bowl.
Solid UCLA student turnout for move-in weekend before start of classes. pic.twitter.com/a3UYeOu6cI— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) September 17, 2022
All of which prompts a philosophical thought experiment: If a game happens in a two-thirds empty stadium and airs on the Pac-12 Network, did it really happen? Thanks to South Alabama’s lamentable play call late in the contest, it became one of the week’s most memorable contests.
Indiana (winner)
No one is going to confuse the Hoosiers for a juggernaut. They’ve edged Illinois in a game that would have come and gone largely unnoticed had it not been played on the Friday night of the opening week (rather than amid a bunch of games the following day), dispatched Football Championship Subdivision school Idaho and now rallied past Western Kentucky, 33-30, in overtime.
Nonetheless, Indiana is 3-0, which means something for a team that went 2-10 a year ago. Well, sort of, since those two victories came against … Idaho and Western Kentucky.
Look at things from the right angle (preferably one that emphasizes things like Charles Campbell’s 51-yard field goal to win it and overlooks the 11-point deficit Indiana took into the fourth quarter) and it isn’t impossible to imagine the Hoosiers being 5-0 with Michigan coming to town or 7-1 heading into a late October open date.
Tom Allen’s team gets Cincinnati and Nebraska on the road, then Michigan and Maryland in Bloomington before a trip to Rutgers. That could be a 4-1 stretch if things break right. It could also end up the reverse — which would still be better than how last season went.
The Hoosiers are halfway to bowl eligibility after a harrowing escape. For the moment, that’s what counts the most.
Northwestern (loser)
Well, the Wildcats will always have Dublin. Since rallying past Nebraska last month in Ireland, Northwestern enjoyed an open date, lost to Duke, 31-23, and then nearly matched the score to the point with a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois.
The Salukis, two weeks removed from yielding 64 points to Incarnate Word, largely bottled up the Wildcats (1-2) after a pair of early touchdown drives. They also went 3 for 3 on fourth-down attempts and scored quick touchdowns after beginning a pair of drives in the red zone after forcing turnovers.
In other words, they played to win and exploited mistakes, two of the biggest elements in the blueprint of most FCS-over-FBS victories.
Southern Illinois improved to 2-7 all-time against Big Ten teams, earning its first victory against the former realm of Legends and Leaders since 2006 — when current coach Nick Hill, who engineered that victory 16 years ago against Indiana while making his second college start.
As for Northwestern, it’s becoming fair to wonder whether 3-9 — the Wildcats’ final record in both 2019 and 2021 — is about where things will wind up this fall.