Indiana (winner)

No one is going to confuse the Hoosiers for a juggernaut. They’ve edged Illinois in a game that would have come and gone largely unnoticed had it not been played on the Friday night of the opening week (rather than amid a bunch of games the following day), dispatched Football Championship Subdivision school Idaho and now rallied past Western Kentucky, 33-30, in overtime.

Nonetheless, Indiana is 3-0, which means something for a team that went 2-10 a year ago. Well, sort of, since those two victories came against … Idaho and Western Kentucky.

Look at things from the right angle (preferably one that emphasizes things like Charles Campbell’s 51-yard field goal to win it and overlooks the 11-point deficit Indiana took into the fourth quarter) and it isn’t impossible to imagine the Hoosiers being 5-0 with Michigan coming to town or 7-1 heading into a late October open date.

Tom Allen’s team gets Cincinnati and Nebraska on the road, then Michigan and Maryland in Bloomington before a trip to Rutgers. That could be a 4-1 stretch if things break right. It could also end up the reverse — which would still be better than how last season went.