Douglass football makes the most of its chances, beats Largo, 29-8

Frederick Douglass football lacks the high-end facilities of some other top programs in the area. Rainbow bunting decorates a divot-filled field, which has rusty goal posts on either end. The team’s defensive coordinator — rather than a trainer — tapes players’ ankles before games, and the head coach ices player’s necks during timeouts. Even the cell phone reception in this part of Upper Marlboro is iffy.

But the defending Maryland 2A state champions maximize their limited resources. Saturday’s contest against previously undefeated Largo was no different, as the Eagles made the most of their few offensive opportunities to secure a 29-8 victory.

“Man, we are here to play football,” Douglass Coach Monty Sutton said. “We don’t need all of the bells and whistles to make you feel us. It’s honestly a badge of honor that we can get it out of the mud and go toe to toe with any team.”

While Douglass may not need much to operate, they most definitely needed senior MyShawn Holmone. On a day when the offense accumulated less than 150 yards, Holmone could do no wrong.

After Largo opened the game with a three and out, Holmone returned the ensuing punt 57 yards to give Douglass (3-0) an 8-0 lead. He then opened the second half with a 96-yard kick return to push the lead further.

“There’s no big secret to what we do, [Holmone] is our guy,” Sutton said. “He’s just so dynamic when he has the ball in his hands that you almost want to give it to him every time and just watch what happens next.”

Trailing 22-0, midway through the third quarter, Largo (2-1) found its footing. After moving the ball relatively well for much of the game but failing to score, the Lions finally broke through on a seven-yard touchdown run by Tymond Foxx.

Foxx’s score, which was set up by Justin Mcilwain’s 43 yard punt return, was the first point Douglass allowed this season. Coming into the game, the Eagles had outscored opponents 80-0.

“To be honest, I don’t really care that the streak ended tonight; I’m more impressed that we held a powerful offense like Largo to eight points,” Sutton said. “At the end of the day we are aiming to play 14 weeks this year, so worrying about a Week 3 touchdown is pointless. With that being said, there will be more opportunities to start a new streak, and I’m sure we’ll take advantage.”

