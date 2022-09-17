Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every NFL season, a huge Week 1 performance will lead to tongue-in-cheek proclamations that the player is on pace to destroy a league record. So just for the record: No, Justin Jefferson’s 184-yard outing Sunday against the Green Bay Packers does not mean the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver will have over 3,000 receiving yards by the end of Week 18.

But could Jefferson become the first NFL pass catcher to top 2,000? A variety of factors might be combining to make that a very plausible outcome.

It’s certainly a goal for which the third-year star is aiming.

“Hopefully everything goes right and I can get that 2,000,” Jefferson told reporters in July.

After setting a league rookie record in 2020 with 1,400 receiving yards and bumping that number up to 1,616 last year, Jefferson has established himself as one of the very best at his position. The fact that he’s still just 23 suggests he has room for improvement.

In what could be a crucial development, he now has an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell who just helped the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp get to 1,947 yards last season and appears set on making Jefferson a similar focal point of Minnesota’s attack. Jefferson may also have a supporting cast that hits the sweet spot of being good enough to merit defensive attention but not to the point of eating into his shares of pass targets and air yards.

Add it all up, and Jefferson has the potential for a pass-catching season the likes of which have yet to be seen in the NFL.

Of course, that season could also come from another wide receiver, with Kupp — whose 2021 total is second only to the 1,964 Calvin Johnson posted with the 2012 Detroit Lions — and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams the most likely candidates. Kupp and Adams are both 29, though, and thus are on different career trajectories, and each has other concerns that Jefferson does not. Kupp tends to run shallower routes than Jefferson and needs more receptions to get to an equivalent amount of yardage, plus there are some questions about the long-term health of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s elbow. Adams has arguably greater competition for targets in teammates Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, and even while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, Adams never racked up as many receiving yards as Jefferson did last year.

Another possible contender, former Jefferson teammate at LSU turned Bengals phenom Ja’Marr Chase, also has major target competition in fellow Cincinnati wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Matt Harmon, an NFL analyst who created Reception Perception, a wide receiver-focused analysis platform, cited Adams and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills as the best wide receivers in the NFL right now, at least in terms of pure route-running. He acknowledged, though, that as far as the quest for 2,000 yards is concerned, Jefferson is “pretty much going to be within striking distance all year if he stays healthy.”

Harmon explained in a phone interview that Jefferson’s 90-plus-percentile placement in defeating zone, man and press coverages put him in the most elite of company. Harmon added that in O’Connell, Jefferson has someone willing to make him the “engine of the offense” and able to scheme him into open territory.

Having looked at film of Minnesota’s 23-7 Week 1 win over Rodgers and the Packers, Harmon was struck by how much presnap movement he saw from the Vikings. Jefferson himself was also impressed with that. He told reporters after the game that he liked all the motioning the offense was doing, because it helped him see whether the defense was playing zone or man-to-man.

Hired by the Vikings this year after Jim Harbaugh spoke with them but decided to remain at the University of Michigan, O’Connell is a former NFL quarterback who spent the past two seasons as the Rams’ offensive coordinator under Sean McVay. O’Connell is replacing Mike Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator whose preference was for the Vikings to play a run-first, risk-averse style.

The presumption that O’Connell’s Vikings might be inclined to take a more aggressive approach was bolstered by the team’s top-12 finish last week in pass rate over expectation, despite the fact that Minnesota held a 17-point lead at halftime and mostly throttled a Green Bay attack that looked disorganized in the wake of Adams’s offseason departure.

Other notable advanced stats to emerge included Jefferson’s NFL-leading mark of 5.58 in yards per route run, and his second-place showing (behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown) with a 72.3 percent share of his team’s intended air yards. That combination bodes well for Jefferson’s chances of maintaining the sort of efficiency and downfield-target dominance he’ll need to top 2,000 yards.

If Jefferson plays all 17 games, his 2021 per-game receiving average of 95.1 must take a leap to at least 117.7. Only six NFL players have ever reached that figure in a requisite number of games, including Johnson and just two others since the 1970 merger and since the league moved to a 16-game schedule in 1978.

It should help that even if O’Connell’s version of the McVay offense doesn’t exactly replicate Kupp’s “big slot” role, as Harmon described it, Jefferson won’t “just be tethered to the line [of scrimmage]” as an X receiver and asked to run a steady stream of sideline routes.

“We can make it hard for defenses to know where he’s going to be,” O’Connell told PFT Live in March. “[Jefferson] doesn’t have to line up in the same spot all the time. He doesn’t have to run the same type of routes all the time. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. He’s willing in the run game. This guy’s a special, special player.”

After Sunday’s win, O’Connell told reporters: “I credit Justin for being able to handle a lot. We move him around a lot, we ask him to play multiple spots, and he’s not just an X receiver that lines up over here and dictates coverage. We’re not going to allow that to happen.”

What the Packers, thought to have one of the league’s better defenses, allowed to happen was a scoring play on which Jefferson was so wide open downfield, it left game announcers and other observers stunned.

In a video shared Wednesday by Minnesota, O’Connell explained how Jefferson’s teammates helped spring him free for a 36-yard touchdown. The 37-year-old coach went over replays to highlight tight end Irv Smith crossing the field from left to right in parallel with Jefferson but at a shallower distance. That put the Packers’ Quay Walker “in a bind,” as O’Connell put it, because the rookie linebacker was tasked with defending the short and middle zones of the right side but couldn’t cover both Smith and Jefferson, who were both heading in his general direction. At the same time, wide receivers Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn were running right-to-left patterns at different depths and taking with them cornerbacks who had to respect their abilities to make plays. With Walker “in no man’s land” and Green Bay safeties struggling to process all of what was happening in front of them, the result was a remarkably empty area on the deep right side of the field, where Jefferson hauled in a pass and was able to evade defenders closer to the end zone for a touchdown.

“We talked a lot to our team this week about wanting to be efficient and explosive,” the coach said.

O’Connell also praised quarterback Kirk Cousins’s “innate feel” for pressure on the play and willingness to “stand in there and deliver” a well-placed ball.

In his 11th NFL season and fifth with the Vikings, Cousins may not be in the same quarterback tier as Rodgers or the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, but he ranks third all-time in completion percentage. That accuracy can only aid Jefferson’s quest, as does the presence of Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who can make defenses pay for focusing too much on stopping the pass. That the Vikings play home games in a dome, preventing weather from becoming the late-season factor it can be in places such as Cleveland and Buffalo, also helps. Then, of course, there’s the fact that the NFL lengthened its schedule last year to 17 games.

After his 2022 campaign began with a promisingly huge amount of yards, Jefferson reaffirmed with reporters that his goal is to reach 2,000.

“No better way to start it off than with 180, right?” he said with a smile.

