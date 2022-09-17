Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This year’s crop of rookie NFL coaches share some overriding similarities — which might be correlated to their unusual performance in Week 1, when the group bucked history to go 4-1. Intentional or not — and in the opinion of executives and individuals involved in this hiring cycle, the trend was not happenstance — there were commonalities in the five new coaches landing where they did, when they did. Several teams that were ushering out an overbearing, defensive-minded or special teams-oriented head coach brought in a novice replacement with opposite characteristics. As a group, the new coaches differ from their predecessors not merely in football philosophy and dogma, but in approach and leadership style, with demeanors completely counter to those of the men they replaced.

This is, after all, a people business … or so they say. And it is most definitely a copycat league.

Advertisement

It seems like no coincidence that Kevin O’Connell replaced surly Mike Zimmer in Minnesota; that Brian Daboll was deemed the right man to replace polarizing Joe Judge in New York; that it’s Mike McDaniel in for notoriously headstrong Brian Flores in Miami; and that Nathaniel Hackett, though immediately beleaguered, is now coaching Denver with curmudgeon Vic Fangio gone. All four franchises settled on a progressive, player-friendly, decidedly new-school offensive-minded youngster to replace either an aging longtime defensive coordinator (Zimmer and Fangio) or a Bill Belichick disciple (Judge and Flores), all of whom had reputations for hotheadedness, confrontation and micromanaging.

(The other team to hire a new head coach, the Bears, brought in former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to replace offensive-minded Matt Nagy, a departure in background if not in personality).

“Those owners were all shopping for the same thing,” said one individual who discussed coaching choices and potential hires with multiple owners during the process but was not at liberty to discuss those talks publicly. “It’s not a coincidence at all. It’s the truth. And the personality was a major factor.”

Advertisement

The new arrivals ushered in a fresh vibe, with players on the offensive side of the ball in several training camps feeling more freedom, authority and support from the new regimes. They weren’t worried about an overbearing coach storming the sidelines, screaming in their headsets or threatening them at practice. Football appeared to feel fun again.

These culture improvements may prove brief, and the rigors of the season will invariably lead to turmoil and tumult — to say nothing of defeats — but it seems worth exploring how and why these decisions were made.

The relationship between Zimmer and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was shattered by the 2020 season, according to multiple individuals associated with the team at the time, to say nothing of 2021, when the Vikings finished 8-9. “Beyond toxic,” one person close to several players on the Vikings, who is not free to reveal private conversations, put it to me on several occasions.

“Most underrated transaction of the offseason was getting rid of Zim,” said another well-placed individual. Players had tuned him out, the people said; his diatribes grew tiring.

O’Connell, another offshoot of Sean McVay’s coaching tree (and yet another former Washington assistant now an NFL head coach) has a far more reserved and player-friendly approach. Where former Vikings offensive assistants felt constrained by Zimmer’s throwback tendencies, O’Connell’s staff flexed creative muscles in a Week 1 thrashing of the Packers, scheming open top receiver Justin Jefferson all over the field.

Advertisement

Flores was in a perpetual power struggle with Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, one he eventually lost after churning through offensive coordinators and key offensive acquisitions. Quarterbacks bristled and wondered where they stood with him; QB-turned-broadcaster Ryan Fitzpatrick recently suggested as much. Flores dictated personnel changes in the public relations and other departments, moves typical in New England. In came McDaniel, yet another McVay/Kyle Shanahan acolyte, as cerebral and new-school as O’Connell, with a gregarious and self-deprecating nature. He put a beating on Flores’s former mentor, Belichick, in his coaching debut, with a fourth-and-seven call for a touchdown — something unfathomable under Flores — leading the way.

I asked one NFL team official, who worked closely with Flores and McDaniel at different times, if there were any similarities in their personalities or leadership styles. “Zero,” he said, unable to speak publicly about this due to contractual limitations. “In terms of personality, they are total opposites.”

If the Broncos had not hired an offensive-minded, approachable coach, then Russell Wilson would not be their quarterback. “If Fangio is still the coach there, the trade does not happen,” said one person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to many individuals involved in the blockbuster trade. “The Broncos aren’t on the list [of teams Wilson would go to] if Hackett isn’t there, or someone like him.”

Advertisement

It was well-known in NFL circles that Wilson’s relationship with Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll — another defense-first coach, and the oldest in the league — was fractured in his final years there, with philosophical clashes about the direction of the offense.

Hackett was the lone rookie coach to lose in Week 1, readily admitting his late-game decisions played a big role in Monday night’s setback in Seattle, but he did Let Russ Cook, with Wilson throwing 42 times (to 20 runs) and racking up 340 passing yards, with Denver averaging a whopping 6.77 yards per play, fourth-best in the NFL in Week 1.

Daboll’s Giants were third in that category (6.79 yards/play; O’Connell and the Vikings were sixth), doing so with Giants offensive players who had a pathetic output — along with strained relationships — under Judge. Like Flores, Judge was perpetually clashing with his staff and flexing authoritarian muscles, which did not go over well in the locker room.

Advertisement

“No one was buying his Belichick impersonation,” said one person who discussed the former coach privately with several Giants players.

While Daboll was not above challenging beleaguered QB Daniel Jones on the sideline during New York’s comeback upset of the Titans — in what may have looked Judge-ian — he also empowered his offense with a decision to attempt a two-point conversion to win the game on the road. (Such bold decisions bond this group). And the unbridled joy between the coach and his players dancing in the postgame locker room, as captured on social media, was unlike anything you would see in New England.

Through one week, the collective about-face in people skills, approach and disposition is already yielding considerable dividends for franchises that hired new coaches. Time will tell how long that honeymoon lasts.

The Ravens’ offensive line miscalculation

One AFC GM contacted me this summer to ask if the Baltimore Ravens were really going to enter a season with Ja’Wuan James — a long-injured right tackle with no pedigree on the blind side — atop their depth chart at left tackle, with former all-pro Ronnie Stanley still not close to returning from his most recent ankle procedures.

Advertisement

“What are hell are they doing?” said the GM, who is not permitted to speak on the record about other team’s personnel decisions. “I’m watching the film [of James in the first two preseason games], and he can’t play left tackle. What are they watching? Do you really believe they’re going to start the season with him? Will he still be there when we play them?”

Turns out, that will not be the case.

James, who had not played an NFL game since the end of the 2019 season, struggled mightily in Week 1 against the Jets, and his season was over by halftime; he tore his Achilles’ after being driven back nearly into the feet of Lamar Jackson. According to multiple people who discussed the matter with James, the veteran repeatedly expressed discomfort and angst to Ravens staff about moving to the left side, yet the team gave him virtually every starting rep during training camp and preseason. The situation seemed destined to end poorly.

Advertisement

Stanley is still working his way back from another major surgery after Week 1 a year ago — a repeat of what he underwent in 2020, when his season was cut short that November — and is practicing sporadically. It’s far from certain Stanley will return to form, or how much football he will be able to play this year. Jack-of-all trades lineman Patrick Mekari is the starting left tackle for now, with almost no depth behind him.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations — and a quarterback in Jackson who is unsigned beyond this year and suffered a season-ending injury behind a suspect line a year ago — it’s a situation worth close monitoring.

“They took a bad left tackle situation a year ago,” another AFC personnel exec said, “and somehow made it worse.”

Derek Carr’s ‘predictable’ favorite target

There was a natural tendency in Week 1 for teams that acquired elite veteran receivers to force-feed their new weapons. But one team and quarterback took it to eye-catching lengths — with middling results.

Advertisement

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was elated to get his college teammate, Davante Adams, in a huge trade with Green Bay, and understandably so. But there is something to be said for everything in moderation, and some noteworthy tendencies emerged in the Raiders’ opener (hat tip to a former NFL personnel exec who suggested I look at where the ball went to open every Las Vegas drive).

The Raiders called nine passes to just one run on their 10 drive-opening plays; there was one sack allowed, and of the other eight plays, six went to Adams. Of Carr’s 37 passes, nearly half (17) went to his former Fresno State teammate, while no other Raider had more than six targets or four catches. “It got to be a little predictable,” the former exec said. While Adams grabbed 10 of those targets for 141 yards, it wasn’t all great; Carr also threw an interception directed to him and had a lowly 80.8 rating when throwing to his pal.

Yes, the Dolphins featured Tyreek Hill early and often and the Eagles did the same with A.J. Brown. But their quarterbacks had far higher ratings when going to them, and, well, both teams won. With so many talented pieces who can win for them in the passing game — tight end Darren Waller, receiver Hunter Renfrow, running back Josh Jacobs — we’ll see if Carr is quite as Adams-centric this week against the Cardinals.

Notes from around the league

Early buzz in NFL executive circles about options for the Bears to replace longtime team president Ted Phillips includes agent Trace Armstrong, a former Bear, and Rod Graves, the head of the Fritz Pollard Alliance and a former NFL GM and Bears exec. The Bears’ new coach and general manager are Armstrong clients, and though he denied it last winter, several individuals with direct knowledge of the situation told me in early 2022 that Bears officials had conversations with the agent about a potential role with the franchise. …

The Packers have been notorious for slow starts and Week 1 pratfalls. But Aaron Rodgers — with a weak line and shortage of proven playmakers — looked a little indifferent at times to some who watched the film of last week’s loss to the Vikings. His passer rating (67.6) was unbecoming of the back-to-back MVP winner, and while he was actually worse in the opener a year ago (36.9), one can’t help but wonder about his supporting cast. Only 5.9 percent of Rodgers’s attempts went 20 yards or more in the air (the same as, gulp, Jacoby Brissett) and he was 28th in air yards per attempt (5.59). That’s not him. Since the start of 2016, Rodgers has started and finished 87 games, and only twice did he register a worse rating than he did Sunday.

GiftOutline Gift Article