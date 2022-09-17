Spirit beats Gotham FC, makes it two wins in two games for Montoya

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A week after the Washington Spirit fueled its flickering playoff hopes with its first win in four months, the defending NWSL champions made it two straight victories Saturday at Audi Field to keep their title defense alive — for a few more minutes, at least. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tara McKeown scored early in the second half and Ashley Sanchez added a late tally as the Spirit (3-6-10) notched a 2-0 win over last-place Gotham FC (4-15-0), which dropped its 10th straight. Although the result staved off postseason elimination for 10th-place Washington, which has three regular season matches remaining, the Spirit needed help in multiple games Saturday night to stay in contention for one of the NWSL’s six playoff slots.

The victory over the Harrison, N.J.-based visitors improved Washington to 2-0 under interim coach Albertin Montoya, who took the reins in late August. He succeeded Kris Ward, who was fired amid the Spirit’s lackluster results and a training incident that led captain Andi Sullivan to say the players supported Ward’s dismissal.

Montoya inserted Dorian Bailey and Bayley Feist in midfield as the only changes from the team that snapped the 16-game winless streak — 18 across all competitions — with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Wave last weekend. Julia Roddar dropped from midfield to defense to fill in for center back Amber Brooks, who scored twice against San Diego but was suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Gotham goalkeeper Michelle Betos nearly gifted the Spirit a goal in the 16th minute, when her errant long ball went straight to Trinity Rodman. The Spirit attacker promptly slipped in Sanchez one-on-one before Betos bailed herself out with a kick save.

Gotham defender Imani Dorsey denied Rodman in the 32nd minute, recovering from her own mis-hit clearance to block Rodman’s point-blank volley. Washington again came close moments before halftime, when Sam Staab played Ashley Hatch in on goal and the striker’s one-time effort skimmed off the crossbar.

The Spirit broke through in the 51st minute. Sanchez struck a through ball down the right flank into the path of McKeown, whose centering feed was blocked by Gotham defender Ali Krieger. But the loose ball ricocheted back to McKeown, who finished for her third goal of the season.

Washington continued to win the possession battle and carve out the better chances, though Gotham flirted with an equalizer in the 78th minute when Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe did well to punch away Midge Purce’s teasing cross.

McKeown nearly bagged her second goal of the night three minutes later, forcing Betos push her 15-yard bid over the bar.

Washington got its insurance goal in the 86th minute. Betos took a heavy touch as Gotham knocked the ball around the back, allowing Sanchez to close in, take the ball off her foot and slot into an empty net.

Notes: The Spirit will be without Brooks again Wednesday against Angel City FC in Los Angeles after the NWSL suspended the defender for an additional game for making an obscene gesture in the win over San Diego. She will be eligible to return for the Spirit’s final two games, at the Kansas City Current on Sept. 25 and against the Houston Dash on Oct. 1 at Audi Field. ...

Kumi Yokoyama, a member of Washington’s 2021 NWSL title team who was traded to Gotham in the offseason, received their championship ring from Spirit owner Y. Michele Kang in a pregame ceremony.

