Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Dear Washington Commanders defense: Feel free to be good. Not great. Just good. Yes, you have a first-round draft pick — the second overall choice two years ago — wearing sweatpants, not pads, and Chase Young as a cheerleader doesn’t have the potential of Chase Young as a pass rusher. But you also have a first-round pick at one tackle and a first-round pick at another tackle. You have a first-round pick at the end opposite your injured first-round pick, and you have a first-round pick at linebacker. You have a guy who is paid like a top-10 cornerback in the league. And you felt good enough about the group that you essentially made no moves via free agency or trade to improve it.

Some of those players do their jobs with regularity and distinction — hello, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Some, well, don’t.

Advertisement

But this isn’t completely about — ahem — Jamin Davis or William Jackson III. This is a group that, collectively, can’t funnel its talent into anything that resembles consistency. Which makes you wonder about the coaching. Which makes you wonder about Jack Del Rio.

And that assessment isn’t just from one Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, though the 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions provides plenty of examples. Here, Washington’s offense somehow brainwashed itself into forgetting an absolutely horrific first half and twice clawed its way within a score of the Lions. The defense responded thusly: 75 yards in four plays to allow the Lions to go up 14 again, then 70 yards in six plays for Detroit’s final points.

Why does a unit that believes it can be so good so infrequently play that way?

“We definitely have a lot of talent,” said defensive back Bobby McCain, in his eighth NFL season. “We have great continuity. We communicate very well. There’s nothing that changed in that aspect.

Advertisement

“We’ve just got to be better on the little things, be more detailed in practice and understand, man, everybody’s got to do their job.”

This was said Sunday, when the Lions gained 425 yards and averaged 7.0 yards per play — and 8.0 yards per rush. But it could have been said after so many games over the past year and change.

“You want to blame anybody?” Coach Ron Rivera said. “Blame us all.”

In this case, “all” includes Del Rio, in his third year on the job. The No. 1 Commanders character who faced something of a referendum on his career coming into this season had to be quarterback Carson Wentz, because he was on his third team in three years, with questions about his leadership and decision-making following him into town. But there’s a solid argument — and it’s the belief here — that the figure facing the next most scrutiny in Washington is Del Rio.

Advertisement

Take away the offseason fiasco in which he was fined for calling the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “a little dust-up.” Just concentrate on the football.

The football would tell you that what used to be the strength of this team no longer is. That can be on everybody, as Rivera would prefer. But some of it has to be on his coordinator. Fifty-four weeks ago, heading into the 2021 season opener, this defense — playing under a different name, but with much of the same personnel — wasn’t hyped as a top-five defense in the NFL. It was a top-five defense in the NFL.

That unit had Young coming off a season in which he was the defensive rookie of the year. It had committed more capital by taking Davis, a linebacker, in the first round of the draft and adding Jackson as a high-priced corner in free agency. And it had ranked second in the NFL in both yards allowed per game (304.5) and yards allowed per play (4.9) in 2020.

Advertisement

Those numbers ballooned a year ago to 359.2 yards per game (22nd in the league) and 5.7 yards per play (26th). Through two weeks this year, Washington is giving up 404 per game and 6.6 per play. Yeah, small sample size, and those might not be the best metrics. But the trend isn’t upward.

So now it’s the offense that has to bail out the defense? It feels like there’s acceptance that this has become a mediocre unit. Not by the coaches and players, who expect better. But if you’re sitting at home on the couch thinking, “Well, maybe Wentz and his group of dangerous receivers can pull this one out,” you’re not alone.

Sure, the offense — which gained just 56 yards and gave up four sacks — was more responsible for Sunday’s 22-0 halftime deficit. But the Lions’ lead was also built on a blown coverage that left receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with what amounted to a cow pasture around him. It was also built on a 50-yard romp by running back D’Andre Swift.

Advertisement

“I saw that we gave them big plays, explosive plays,” Rivera said. “You can’t give up those plays. You allow an explosive play, and it throws you off.”

Here’s the difference right now for Washington: The offense, with Wentz and coordinator Scott Turner unlocking a more creative version of the playbook, seems to have the ability to get thrown off, correct mistakes and adjust.

Del Rio’s defense just doesn’t pivot in the same way. It’s telling that, after Wentz’s touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas pulled the Commanders with 22-15 late in the third quarter, the defense seemed to react to the Lions’ first play with a combination of admiration and awe, rather than just going and tackling the guy. It was a jet sweep to the dynamic St. Brown, and it went for 58 yards.

“Just being probably out of position, maybe not as gap-sound as we should be,” Payne said. “It’s just all things we’ll look at when we look at film tomorrow.”

Advertisement

It’d be nice to be able to more frequently recognize them in real time. Three plays later, quarterback Jared Goff — under pressure from Davis, who Rivera said played with “a little inconsistency,” which has become a defining characteristic — found Swift in the flat. The back made the catch, fell down — and had time to get up, dust himself off and wander through what remained of Washington’s secondary for a touchdown.

That, unfortunately, is the identity of this defense. Not just Sunday. But over the course of the past year and change. Antonio Gibson’s 1-yard touchdown run with just under 11 minutes remaining pulled the Commanders within 29-21. The defense forced the Lions into a third and 2.

“Everybody [is] out there with the mind-set, ‘We got to get the ball back for the offense. We got the ball back for the offense,’” second-year safety Darrick Forrest said. “That was the mind-set.”

Advertisement

It was not the result. Instead, Goff emptied the backfield — a bold move, given the Lions’ obvious strength. It seemed to surprise the Commanders, because why wouldn’t it? And it led to a 25-yard completion down the seam to backup tight end Brock Wright. Goff hit St. Brown in the flat on the next play, and that was that.

Look, this isn’t a result that means the season is lost. That’s not possible in Week 2. Plus, as Rivera said both to the media and to his team, “There’s a lot of football ahead of us still to play,” which is both a cliche and the truth.

But it’s worth wondering: Are Del Rio’s players going to get better? Is his unit going to improve to become the team’s strength again? They can talk about their talent. Someone has to get it out of them not just occasionally, but every week.

GiftOutline Gift Article