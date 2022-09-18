After brutal first half, Commanders rally but fall short in Detroit

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Ron Rivera stood at the 40-yard line, arms folded across his chest and his jaws clenched. A week after his Washington Commanders had rallied for an uplifting win, they came unglued in staggering fashion during the first half against the Detroit Lions, seemingly leaving their coach perplexed by what he was seeing.

Hope he brought his antacids.

Against a revamped Lions team that, like the Commanders, has toiled near the bottom of the NFL in recent years, Washington turned in another roller-coaster performance that reached mind-boggling extremes Sunday afternoon before resulting in a 36-27 loss.

Detroit dominated every facet of the first half to take a 22-0 lead — the third-largest halftime deficit of the Rivera era. But the Commanders returned from the break a revived team to score four second-half touchdowns that ended up not being enough.

The suspense faded with a failed two-point attempt by Washington after its second-to-last touchdown, keeping Detroit ahead 29-21 with 10:39 left. An ensuing touchdown by the Lions (1-1) expanded their lead just enough that the Commanders (1-1) couldn’t find an answer, even after one more late score. They had dug themselves a hole that was too deep to climb out.

Washington arrived in Detroit with a chance to build momentum at the start of Rivera’s critical third season with Washington. Despite the respectable second-half response, it left with more questions about the offense, a quarterback whose play bounces from one extreme to the other, concerns about its play callers and more.

Carson Wentz lost a fumble for a safety in the first half, then threw three touchdown passes in the second. He finished 30 for 46 for 337 yards and an interception for a 99.6 rating. He was sacked five times.

In the first half, Washington couldn’t sniff the red zone, and its first first down didn’t come until more than half of the second quarter had elapsed. But then it collected 340 yards and scored four touchdowns in the second half.

This wasn’t “a tale of two halves.” It was a debacle followed by an attempted recovery that came up short.

The Commanders’ defense, which consistently pressured Trevor Lawrence and stymied the Jacksonville Jaguars in coverage during a Week 1 win, was brutalized by the Lions’ ground game and fell apart in coverage early. The Lions had 109 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 191. They also had three plays of 49 yards or more.

But it was the breakdown — and then the second-half turnaround — of the offensive line that shocked the most. The group had held up despite injuries and a rotation of backups over the past two seasons, but it was a sieve to start Sunday’s game.

Wentz took four sacks in the first half, each time getting to his feet a little slower than the last. Late in the first quarter, he was taken down in the end zone and fumbled for a safety that made it 5-0, a painful and disturbing start for an offense that showed plenty of promise a week ago.

The Commanders failed to cross their 40-yard line until late in the second quarter and ended the first half with just 56 yards.

During the week, as the Commanders rode the wave of their season-opening win, Rivera lauded his players for not clinging to the “here we go again” mind-set and letting one bad play snowball into multiple miscues. But the Commanders’ first half Sunday was nothing shy of disastrous, bringing back memories of their meltdown at Dallas in December. The difference: The defense late last year was depleted by the coronavirus and had endured a string of personal tragedies.

Rivera joked after the Week 1 win that, to get through the roller coaster of the Wentz experience — with his impressive deep throws and baffling turnovers — he would take antacids. Despite the turnovers, he was pleased with the play on both sides last week. Finally, it appeared the Commanders had the personnel to exploit their skill set.

But it wasn’t until the start of the second half Sunday when Terry McLaurin, their star receiver who landed a lucrative contract extension this summer, notched his first catch. He finished with four receptions for 75 yards.

Washington did stop the bleeding after halftime. The pass protection improved, and Wentz began to air it out, first finding rookie Jahan Dotson for a 40-yard grab to set up a 15-yard touchdown catch by fellow wideout Curtis Samuel, who dived across the pylon for a score that made it 22-7.

The momentum slowed when Wentz was picked off on the Commanders’ next drive. A pass up the middle intended for Logan Thomas slipped through the tight end’s hands, and the ball deflected off one Lions defender before falling into the hands of cornerback Will Harris.

The defense held to force a punt, giving Wentz another shot to pare the Lions’ lead. And he did, finding McLaurin deep for a diving 35-yard catch, then threading the needle on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Thomas. Wentz found Dotson for two points and, with the Lions leading 22-15 and 2:58 left in the third, the blowout turned into a ballgame.

For a few minutes, anyway.

The Lions responded with a four-play scoring drive capped with a 22-yard touchdown catch by running back D’Andre Swift. But the Commanders stayed in it, marching 83 yards downfield for a one-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson that brought them within 29-21.

Rivera opted to go for it; two points would have brought Washington within six. But the attempt failed — Wentz was intercepted in the end zone — and left the Commanders in need of two scores to grab the lead.

Detroit closed the door on the comeback less than four minutes later with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff (20 for 34 for 256 yards and four scores) to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, his second of the game. The Commanders tried to stay in it — Dotson scored their final touchdown on a one-yard Wentz pass with 1:56 remaining — but couldn’t go far enough. Joey Slye missed the extra point to leave Washington trailing by nine — the final dip on the Commanders’ stomach-churning Week 2 roller coaster.

