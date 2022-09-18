The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL live updates Washington Commanders seek 2-0 start against Detroit Lions

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
Updated September 18, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. EDT|Published September 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Washington looks to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2011 when it takes on the Lions in Detroit.

Here’s what to know

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Ford Field

TV: Fox

Radio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FM

Line: Even

