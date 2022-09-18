NFL live updates Washington Commanders seek 2-0 start against Detroit Lions

Coming off a season-opening 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington travels to Detroit to take on the Lions, who lost a 38-35 shootout against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Carson Wentz passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns in his Commanders debut, but he also threw a pair of interceptions on back-to-back throws in the fourth quarter, as Washington overcame three turnovers to win for the first time in 12 years.
Wentz and his receivers could be primed for another big day against a Lions defense that allowed Eagles wideout A.J. Brown to catch 10 passes for 155 yards. Philadelphia also rushed for 216 yards and converted 10 of its 17 third downs. After allowing only one sack in Week 1, Washington’s offensive line will have its hand full against a Detroit defensive unit that blitzed 45.5 percent of the time in its opener.