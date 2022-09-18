NFL live updates Washington Commanders seek 2-0 start against Detroit Lions

Coming off a season-opening 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington travels to Detroit to take on the Lions, who lost a 38-35 shootout against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Carson Wentz passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns in his Commanders debut, but he also threw a pair of interceptions on back-to-back throws in the fourth quarter, as Washington overcame three turnovers to win for the first time in 12 years.