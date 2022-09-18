Clemson’s Dabo Swinney praises Louisiana Tech letters to Bresee family

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The scoreboard showed that Clemson thumped Louisiana Tech, 48-20, on Saturday, but what happened off the field moved Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney to call Tech players a “class group.” Each one of them hand wrote a letter for Bryan Bresee, the Clemson defensive tackle who played at Damascus (Md.) High School, who missed the game after the death of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, from medulloblastoma, the most prevalent of brain cancer in children. Swinney brought a box of the letters to the podium as he addressed the media after the game, calling the gesture “a beautiful thing” and saying he’ll always be a fan of Bulldogs Coach Sonny Cumbie.

A picture is worth 1,000 words, even when there are no words.



These are the hand-written letters from every member of @LATechFB’s team to the Bresee family.



Football is family, and we’re grateful to our Bulldog brothers for this gesture. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SafYoAPWMo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

“I didn’t know Sonny Cumbie, but he’s forever got a new fan in me,” Swinney said after the game. “Class guy. Class act. His whole football team. … You know what, it just makes my heart smile in this competitive world we’re in that there’s people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that La. Tech crowd. Class group.”

Cumbie wore an “E11a Strong” T-shirt, before the game and handed Swinney a letter of his own for Bresee. The young girl’s battle has become an inspiration for the Tigers, who are 3-0 and ranked fifth nationally.

Bresee had announced the death of the little sister he called “my why” last week on Instagram, paying tribute to her spirit and strength. “My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle. Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

The Bresees, Swinney added, were likely at home watching the game and “hopefully we put a smile on their faces. Probably made 'em mad a few times, too. Hopefully we were able to take their mind off a very difficult situation for just a little bit of time.

“It’s gonna be a tough week. Our hearts are all heavy and our prayers are with the Bresee family because they are our family. This has been a [17-month] journey [through her illness] and that sweet Ella is in peace. We’re all better because we knew Ella. I just want the Bresees to know that we love 'em and we’ll see 'em on Tuesday.”

Ella’s funeral is Tuesday in Gaithersburg, Md., and her obituary notes that “she loved everything about Clemson, especially watching her big brother play football and bragging about who he was.”

She also was “nothing if not joyful. We will all greatly miss her smile and adventuresome spirit. But now, we are grateful that she knows what it’s like to be genuinely unbound without disease, pain, or treatment.”

Ella “didn’t want a normal funeral, she didn’t want people to wear black, she didn’t want to be driven in a black hearse. She wanted her immediate family to dress in pink and orange and everyone else the brightest colors they have!”

Her family requests memorial donations be made to CureMeDullo.org.

