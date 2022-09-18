Maryland’s defense has the final say in comeback victory over SMU

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the waning moments of this messy game, the Maryland Terrapins had to show they could deliver when the outcome depended on their ability under pressure. No penalty flags, only poise. That’s what the Terps needed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Southern Methodist had 85 seconds to go 61 yards for a tying score, but the Maryland defense held firm. After a barrage of penalties handcuffed the Terps all evening, a student section that spent much of the College Park night in torment finally had reason to celebrate. Maryland’s defense forced an incompletion on fourth down, sealing the Terps’ 34-27 victory Saturday night.

Minutes before, SMU faced a fourth down at the Maryland 9-yard line and again the Terps held. But their offense stalled, and the ensuing punt left the door ajar. So the Terps (3-0) had to muster another stop before claiming a win in their first significant test of the season.

Advertisement

The victory came covered in yellow flags — 15 penalties for a loss of 141 yards for Maryland. The Terps created their own adversity, then overcame it.

The Terps tied the score at 27 early in the fourth quarter with Roman Hemby’s short touchdown run. As the Mustangs (2-1) tried to reclaim the lead, Dante Trader Jr. grabbed a critical interception, the Terps’ third takeaway of the game.

Tight end Corey Dyches had a key 10-yard reception to convert on fourth down — making up for Dontay Demus Jr.’s drop on what could have been a deep touchdown pass on the previous play — and then Dyches scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:30 remaining for Maryland’s first lead in the second half.

Maryland’s offense — even with a modest performance from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (17 of 23 for 214 yards) — mustered 7.2 yards per play. But a strong day from the running backs and key defensive plays kept the Terps from being undone by their mistakes.

Advertisement

The Terps struggled to generate scoring opportunities because they struggled on third down (converting just 5 of 13), lost a drive because of Tai Felton’s fumble on a kickoff and held themselves back with penalties throughout.

Consider Maryland’s trip to the red zone just after the halftime break: The Terps had a few positive plays, propelling them down the field, and then a barrage of penalties. Maryland picked up illegal formation and illegal snap penalties on back-to-back plays inside the red zone. Wide receiver Jeshaun Jones caught a pass in the end zone, but lineman Mason Lunsford was flagged for holding, and Jones received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting after what he thought was a touchdown. The Terps settled for a 43-yard field goal to tie the game.

On the defensive end, the Terps gave up 369 passing yards, yet managed to keep the game within reach thanks to junior defensive back Beau Brade’s standout showing with an interception, a forced fumble and a team-high 15 tackles — one of the few bright spots in the messy game.

Advertisement

The defense struggled to contain standout SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice. He recorded his third consecutive game with at least 130 receiving yards by picking up a season high of 193 against the Terps’ defense.

Both teams entered in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense, but the Terps found themselves playing from behind through much of the first half with their defense unable to limit the Mustangs’ explosive plays. In the first half alone, SMU had eight receptions of at least 15 yards and two rushes for a gain of at least 10.

The Terps eventually got going by stringing together a series of powerful runs from the trio of backs — Hemby, Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald — capped by Littleton’s one-yard, highflying leap into the end zone. The Maryland defense then forced its first turnover of the season with Brade’s interception, which set up a 48-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to receiver Rakim Jarrett on the next play.

Advertisement

The Terps’ laundry list of penalties, often at inopportune times, grew to an extent that would make a coach groan if they had been compiled over the course of a month, let alone in a single game.

In three instances early in the game when Maryland faced a third- or fourth-and-short, an offensive lineman picked up a false start. Once, the Terps had to settle for a field goal, which Chad Ryland hit from 36 yards out. The next time, Maryland couldn’t convert the third down and had to punt. The third flag derailed the Terps’ fourth-down attempt from their own 34-yard line, forcing the punt team to take the field instead.

After Maryland generated back-to-back touchdown drives but still faced a 20-17 deficit in the final minutes before halftime, Tagovailoa scrambled past the first-down marker, but Jones picked up a personal foul. Two plays later, Jones was called out of bounds on a third-down sideline catch that, upon replay on the videoboard, prompted the student section to boo with gusto. The Terps had to punt and head into the locker room down by a field goal.

Advertisement

Then came the atrocious trip to the red zone that ended with a field goal and set the stage for continued trouble in the second half. With the Maryland defense on the field in the third quarter, the unit picked up three penalties — unsportsmanlike conduct, roughing the passer and pass interference — but avoided damage thanks to Ahmad McCullough recovering a fumble forced by Brade when SMU had plowed inside the 5-yard line.

GiftOutline Gift Article