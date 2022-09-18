NFL Sunday Ticket is down again and fans are not happy

For the second straight week — and the NFL regular season is only two weeks old — fans were faced with Sunday Ticket frustration thanks to technical issues with digital viewing, online and through the app, which
On Sunday, the Ticket was trending in a bad way on Twitter during the 1 p.m. Eastern slate of games.
Me trying to watch NFL Sunday Ticket. pic.twitter.com/4rLdWcwncO— Champions Round (@ChampionsRound) September 18, 2022
Direct TV headquarters right now pic.twitter.com/N6WJcSfwfw— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 18, 2022
What costs way too much money, only has to work one day a week, but is still a completely unreliable mess? @DIRECTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. Second straight week it has been a disaster. They really should offer prorated refunds.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2022
Probably for the best, tbh pic.twitter.com/ILRhOOUTpf— Jason Woodmansee (@jasonwoodmansee) September 18, 2022
I truly can’t wait until DirecTV loses NFL Sunday Ticket. pic.twitter.com/GzBW9VnTDQ— ⚜️ WickyM ⚜️ (@wickym) September 18, 2022
I’m an it-costs-what-it-costs guy but Sunday Ticket is too expensive to ever have any problems. Feel like every time it doesn’t work they should give everyone 50 bucks https://t.co/oPgSMl1KCw— DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) September 18, 2022
Sunday ticket: pic.twitter.com/PpTJXSu3Lc— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 18, 2022