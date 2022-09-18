NFL Sunday Ticket is down again and fans are not happy

For the second straight week — and the NFL regular season is only two weeks old — fans were faced with Sunday Ticket frustration thanks to technical issues with digital viewing, online and through the app, which

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post's Neil Greenberg.

Sunday Ticket's DirecTV streaming is completely down. Started dying about an hour ago and the rest of the streams gave up over about the next 20 minutes.

The DirecTV package, which allows fans to watch all out-of-market games and revolutionized Sunday NFL viewing at a premium price when it launched in 1994, expires after the season, when the NFL will explore a different way to get all the games and its Red Zone to viewers.