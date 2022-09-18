The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL Sunday Ticket is down again and fans are not happy

By
September 18, 2022 at 3:23 p.m. EDT
All viewers of DirecTV's Sunday Ticket wanted Sunday was their NFL football fix. Alas, they were not happy. (John McCoy/Associated Press)

For the second straight week — and the NFL regular season is only two weeks old — fans were faced with Sunday Ticket frustration thanks to technical issues with digital viewing, online and through the app, which

The DirecTV package, which allows fans to watch all out-of-market games and revolutionized Sunday NFL viewing at a premium price when it launched in 1994, expires after the season, when the NFL will explore a different way to get all the games and its Red Zone to viewers.

On Sunday, the Ticket was trending in a bad way on Twitter during the 1 p.m. Eastern slate of games.

