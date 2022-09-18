NFL Sunday primer: After opening-weekend craziness, season begins for real

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now the NFL season can begin for real, with the arrival of the second Sunday of the regular season. The season’s opening weekend can be a mirage. That is particularly true now that some regard the early weeks of the longer, 17-game regular season as, in effect, the new preseason. Many coaches are increasingly wary of playing starting quarterbacks and other key players during the actual preseason, meaning those players must knock the rust off their games once the regular season begins. That can make for some ragged play — and misleading results — in Week 1.

The Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champs, lost the NFL’s season-opening game. At least they had a good excuse, given that they were facing the team regarded by many as this season’s Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills.

The Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers all were losers last Sunday, results that were met with varying degrees of surprise. The Denver Broncos ushered in the Russell Wilson era by losing Monday night in Seattle to the quarterback’s former team, the Seahawks.

So it is a bounce-back Sunday for those teams, or at least they hope so. The Patriots play an early-afternoon game at Pittsburgh. The Rams, 49ers, Bengals and Broncos are part of the late-afternoon slate. The Packers host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. (The Titans don’t play until Monday evening at Buffalo.)

This is familiar territory for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Recall that last season, Rodgers threw two interceptions, and the Saints overwhelmed the Packers, 38-3, in an opening game relocated to Jacksonville, Fla., because of the effects of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans. Even so, the Packers won their next seven games on their way to a 13-4 record during the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Rodgers secured his second straight league MVP award.

The Titans, similarly, were the top seed in the AFC playoffs last season despite opening with a 38-13 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

So as Rodgers famously once instructed Packers fans in supposedly dire circumstances that turned out not to be so insurmountable: R-E-L-A-X.

At least for now.

For some teams, it could begin to feel late in the season awfully early. The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their opener to the Buccaneers; they also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that required surgery. They’ll have Cooper Rush at quarterback Sunday when they host the Bengals. Niners quarterback Trey Lance struggled mightily in the wet, sloppy conditions at Soldier Field in last weekend’s loss to the Bears. He’ll need an improved performance Sunday at home against the Seahawks to keep the speculation about a potential switch back to Jimmy Garoppolo from intensifying.

So there is plenty at stake Sunday, as always, in the NFL. An 0-1 start? That very well could be an aberration. But an 0-2 beginning? Well, that just might be a trend taking hold.

