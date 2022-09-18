A bad day for the Commanders’ offensive line got even worse at the end

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — In the final seconds of a frustrating loss, Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier tried to sit on the black training table and slipped. Roullier’s weight shifted to his right leg, which had buckled on the field moments earlier, and he collapsed in front of the team’s medical staff. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On one of Washington’s last plays of the game, a 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, linebacker Julian Okwara had beaten right tackle Sam Cosmi on an inside pass-rush move. When Cosmi lunged to stop him, the lower half of the tackle’s 6-foot-6, 309-pound frame essentially rolled on top of the back of Roullier’s legs. Roullier struggled to stand, clutching the back of his right knee in pain, and eventually limped off the field.

For about two minutes, Roullier was facedown in front of the training table as training staff members crowded around to help. Eventually, he rode a cart back to the locker room and left on crutches. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss, if any — Coach Ron Rivera didn’t have an update after the game — but the prospect of losing the smart, athletic center integral to the team’s protection for any amount of time is a serious concern.

Washington’s line, led by highly regarded coach John Matsko, has established itself as one of the league’s best over the past two years, but Sunday’s performance signaled potential concern. The unit struggled against Detroit’s aggressive defense, particularly in the first half, when nothing on offense worked. The Commanders allowed pressure on 21 of 53 dropbacks (39.6 percent), according to TruMedia, the second-highest rate of Week 2 through Sunday’s late afternoon window.

Rivera said the line in the first half was “a little late” picking up some of the Lions’ stunts, when defensive linemen rush off one another instead of just straight ahead. In the second half, Rivera thought the group played much better.

“The guys on the offensive line really buckled in and hunkered down,” he said. “To their credit, too, [the Lions] knew that we had to throw the ball, and we were still able to move it the way we did. We were still able to protect the way they did, for the most part.”

One of the biggest reasons Washington allowed so much pressure was because Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn sent so much. Detroit blitzed 18 times and got 11 quarterback hits. In Week 1, Washington parried blitzes with a combination of the line adjusting protections, offensive coordinator Scott Turner calling timely plays and quarterback Carson Wentz making quick, short passes. But this week, the Commanders occasionally stumbled in each facet.

On Washington’s second drive, Turner called a shot downfield on first down, but the pressure got to Wentz. And when he threw it away, he was flagged for intentional grounding. Washington’s defense kept the team in it — allowing just three points on two early red-zone drives — but the line couldn’t capitalize.

On the third drive, Wentz dropped into his own end zone to pass, but defensive end Charles Harris beat left tackle Charles Leno Jr. for the strip sack, which rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

After the game, Leno blamed himself for the play and called it “a bad set.”

“I can’t do that. I’m better than that. That’s unacceptable on my part,” Leno said. “I look at that as contributing to a slow start for the offense. We had momentum at that point, and then … the defense got back on the field, and they give up a score, you put yourself in a hole. We got to start faster, but I’m just going to put that on myself because I’m better than that and I know that.”

In the past, Wentz has hurt his line by holding on to the ball too long and trying to make plays downfield. It looked as though he did that again a few times — especially early in the second quarter, when Lions rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sacked him on second and 10 — but the data suggests none of Wentz’s efforts to extend plays were egregious.

In the second half, as Washington dropped back to pass often, trying to make up for a big deficit, the line held up better. The new guards — Andrew Norwell on the left and Trai Turner on the right — looked more cohesive, even though they sometimes struggled with blitzes. Things seemed to be trending up until Roullier’s injury.

In the locker room afterward, as Roullier passed on crutches, Leno said the line took the performance personally and wouldn’t let it happen again next week.

“I just know for a fact that we’ll come out there with a better sense of urgency,” he said.

