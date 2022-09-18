Taxi Fountas, accused of using racial slur, is pulled from United’s loss

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a night that D.C. United conceded a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami at Audi Field, that late collapse was overshadowed by something much uglier. After a second-half exchange between United attacker Taxi Fountas and Miami defender Damion Lowe resulted in a lengthy delay and both players receiving yellow cards, with Fountas being substituted moments later, Miami Coach Phil Neville said the clash was over the use of a racial slur.

“A word was used that I think is unacceptable in society,” Neville said. “A word was used that I think is the worst word in the world.”

Fountas, who had scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season moments earlier, was not made available for comment amid an investigation by the club, MLS and the Professional Referee Organization, a United spokesman said. Referee Ismail Elfath told a pool reporter that no official had heard racist or abusive language and that none was detected via video review.

“The referee came over and spoke to me and Phil and there was a complaint, which I’m sure will get investigated,” United Coach Wayne Rooney said. “So there’s nothing really much more I can say.”

Six weeks after United made Christian Benteke the most expensive player in club history, Rooney finally had an opportunity to deploy his prize summer signing alongside Fountas, the club’s all-star attacker who had missed Benteke’s first four matches with a concussion.

Sure enough, Benteke and Fountas found the net Sunday. But Miami got a pair of goals from Leonardo Campana and, after Fountas exited, a stoppage-time winner from Gonzalo Higuaín.

For a last-place D.C. team (7-19-6) that had failed to score in eight of its past 10 matches, the burst of offense was a welcome respite ahead of a third straight fall without playoff soccer. But Fountas’s comeback was soured by the second-half incident.

“It makes a really nice moment for us kind of dark,” said Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin, a member of the Black Players for Change group in MLS. “It’s really unfortunate to see it live.”

Benteke opened his D.C. scoring account in the 22nd minute. Fountas threw the defense off-balance with a slaloming run into the box before Miami’s Bryce Duke prodded the ball away. It fell to United midfielder Chris Durkin, who curled a one-time service into the box that Benteke stabbed home at the far post.

Miami (12-13-6) drew level in the 39th. Jean Mota’s deflected shot earned the visitors a corner kick, and United goalkeeper David Ochoa could only get a weak touch on the service. As players scrambled for the loose ball, Campana swiveled and slammed in the equalizer.

In the 53rd minute, Miami took the lead. Campana headed a pass across the goalmouth toward teammate Alejandro Pozuelo, whose errant touch ricocheted back to Campana for a point-blank finish.

Fountas pulled United level four minutes later. Miami cleared a D.C. free kick to the top of the box, where Fountas launched a one-time volley that took a healthy deflection on the way in.

Both teams pushed for a winner after the lengthy delay and Fountas’s 66th-minute substitution, but it was Miami that broke through. After a United fast break was foiled when a ball intended for Benteke caromed off a teammate, Miami countered. Indiana Vassilev touched a pass wide to Yedlin, whose low cross was steered in by Higuaín.

Here’s what else to know about D.C. United’s defeat:

Ex-England teammates meet

The match was the first meeting between Rooney and second-year Inter Miami coach Neville since Rooney took over as United’s coach in July. The duo were teammates at Manchester United in 2004-05 and with England’s national team from 2003 to 2007.

Neville praised Rooney for his decision to remove Fountas, and Yedlin said Miami decided to “not continue until something was done with that player.”

“I must give massive, massive respect to Wayne Rooney for dealing with it in the way that he did,” Neville said. “I’ve always known him as a class act.”

International break looms

United is off next weekend as most of MLS goes on hiatus for the final international window before the World Cup in Qatar as national teams fine-tune their tactics and get a final look at players before submitting their rosters. D.C. visits CF Montreal on Oct. 1 before hosting FC Cincinnati on Oct. 9 to close the season.

Benteke, a candidate for Belgium’s 26-man squad, was omitted from Coach Roberto Martinez’s roster for matches against Wales and the Netherlands. Yedlin will report to the U.S. squad gathered for friendlies against Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain.

