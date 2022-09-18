49ers’ Trey Lance carted off with ankle injury, replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after suffering an injury against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance was soon ruled out for the rest of the game and replaced by former 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft who was effectively given the starting job early in the offseason, was listed with an ankle injury. He was wearing an air cast on his right leg as he was carted off. Lance was hurt while running with the ball in the first quarter.

Garoppolo completed a short pass on the next play, which led to a fourth-down field goal try converted by San Francisco’s Robbie Gould. On the 49ers’ next possession, Garoppolo hit tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead over the Seahawks. Lance led the 49ers on a field goal drive during their opening possession Sunday.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Lance was making the fourth start of his career, having done so twice as a rookie when Garoppolo missed games because of various injuries. Last week, Lance struggled in poor weather in Chicago as San Francisco lost its 2022 season opener to the Bears.

That Garoppolo was still with the 49ers to start this season came as a surprise, given that he was widely expected to be traded to clear the way for Lance and avoid possible awkwardness in the locker room. Instead, Garoppolo agreed in late August to a revised contract that lowered his salary this season but gave him a no-trade clause. By counting for less against the salary cap — although per-game roster bonuses and incentives based on playing time could push the total number to nearly $16 million — Garoppolo might have made himself more attractive to a team looking for an in-season trade.

That kind of scenario, though, would normally emerge in case of a major injury to a starting quarterback, and in this case it may be the 49ers themselves in sudden need of Garoppolo’s long-term services. The 30-year-old former understudy to Tom Brady with the New England Patriots has been with San Francisco since a midseason trade in 2017 and has helped the 49ers to two of the past three NFC championship games, with a Super Bowl appearance after the 2019 season. Garoppolo entered Sunday with a 33-14 record as a starter for the 49ers.

GiftOutline Gift Article