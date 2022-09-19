Mike Evans again knocked Marshon Lattimore down with a running shove

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You can argue endlessly about which NFL teams have the most bitter rivalries, but there is little debate about the unusual intensity of the individual feud between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight The bad blood between those two burst again to the forefront Sunday when both were ejected after Evans came from near the sideline to slam Lattimore to the ground, setting off a melee in New Orleans.

The sequence began with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady jawing at Lattimore after throwing an incomplete pass. When the Saints cornerback responded verbally, he was shoved by Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Lattimore returned the shove, at which point Evans sprinted over and sent his least favorite opposing player sprawling with a two-handed push.

WE HAVE A BRAWL IN NEW ORLEANS! pic.twitter.com/usCEvVPPxd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 18, 2022

It was not the first time Evans has taken a running shot at Lattimore during a dead-ball situation in a game. During a 2017 contest, also in New Orleans, Evans ran up from behind and bashed the cornerback after Lattimore gave then-Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston a shove.

Evans was suspended one game by the NFL for that, and the league could hand down a similar punishment for Sunday’s episode. Evans said after the game, a 20-10 Tampa Bay win, that he did not see himself being forced to miss more time.

“In 2017, I didn’t even get ejected and that was really a cheap shot,” he told reporters. “This wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him to the ground.”

Replays of the incident appeared to show Lattimore delivering a shove to Fournette, not a punch, but Evans claimed he saw “something like that,” plus a shove of Brady, when he decided to retaliate.

“I was just trying to have my teammates’ back,” he said. “All I seen is him punch somebody in the face, and I’m like, ‘I ain’t gonna let that happen.’ ”

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” the ninth-year wide receiver added.

Not the first time Evans knocked down Lattimore...pic.twitter.com/Ob1yLn5M9W — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

Noting that Evans “was the first one to push and shove Lattimore,” Saints Coach Dennis Allen added: “I’ve been around this league long enough. Usually they don’t get the instigator; they usually get the responder. I think what happened after that was a little bit excessive, so we will see how that goes.”

Asked if the fracas changed the momentum of the game, given the score was tied at 3 in the fourth quarter at the time before the Buccaneers quickly took charge thereafter, Allen replied: “I don’t think that was a factor. I mean, we lost momentum, and we lost momentum because we turned the ball over. I don’t think that [fight] was the factor.”

Following the ejections of Evans and Lattimore, the Buccaneers punted, but two plays later they intercepted Winston, who is now the Saints’ starting quarterback. Over the next four possessions, Tampa Bay scored a touchdown, picked off Winston again, kicked a field goal and returned a third straight Winston interception for a touchdown to take a 20-3 lead with less than five minutes to play. Winston threw a touchdown pass after that, but New Orleans could get no closer.

Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles echoed Allen afterward in disagreeing with a suggestion that the Evans-Lattimore incident was the game’s “turning point.” He cited several key ensuing plays, including a fumble by Saints wide receiver Chris Olave with less than three minutes to go.

However it came to pass, the win gave Brady his first in the regular season against the Saints since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. He led Tampa Bay to a victory over New Orleans in a playoff game in 2021, but Sunday his frustration with a balky offense through three quarters showed on multiple occasions. At one point during the third quarter, Brady was shown slamming down a tablet computer while on the sideline.

As for the fight, which began a few minutes following the tablet spike when Brady and Lattimore exchanged heated comments, Bowles said afterward he “didn’t see the whole thing.”

“I just saw a lot of pushing and shoving and flags flying,” he told reporters, “and then the next thing I know, everybody was storming the field. We lost a good player, and they lost a good player. It was a physical ballgame.”

Given they are on division rivals, Evans and Lattimore have had plenty of opportunities to match up against each other since the latter was drafted by the Saints in 2017. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, as is Evans, Lattimore has frequently gotten the best of their encounters during the run of play. On Sunday, Evans was performing well with 61 yards on three catches — although not all of that production came at Lattimore’s direct expense — when he was disqualified from the game.

Winston said later he didn’t think NFL officials in New York made the right call in ejecting Lattimore along with Evans, but he also understood “these referees get put in a tough position.”

“I think he bit the bullet,” Winston said of Lattimore. “He made a huge sacrifice for this team, because it was not on him, but when the emotions get to flaring, they’re humans — the referees are humans, and they’ve got to make a decision.”

