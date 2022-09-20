Commanders place Chase Roullier on IR, add veteran center Nick Martin

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders placed starting center Chase Roullier on injured reserve Tuesday and signed veteran Nick Martin to add depth and experience to an offensive line already beleaguered by injuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Roullier, who missed nine games last season with an ankle injury, suffered a knee injury late in the Commanders’ loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday. He could be eligible to return for Week 7, when the Commanders host the Green Bay Packers, but according to a person familiar with his situation, Roullier is seeking a second opinion to determine the next step. With or without surgery, it’s possible he may need the rest of the season to recover.

“My least favorite part of the game is those injuries, and I know what he did last year and how he battled,” Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said after the Lions game. “I saw him in there working every day since I’ve got here in the spring, and my heart just dropped when he went down. … It really stinks, especially a competitor like he is, such a great guy, such a leader on this team up front, especially with those O-linemen.”

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Wes Schweitzer would step in as the team’s starting center, but Schweitzer has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. Martin is a seasoned player who could serve as a backup to Schweitzer and possibly take over if needed.

The Texans selected Martin in the second round of the 2016 draft, and ankle injuries sidelined him for his rookie season as well as at the end of his second year. From 2018 to 2020, Martin started every game for the Texans at center before he was released in early 2021, a year and a half after he signed a three-year contract extension. Martin played in all 17 games last season with the Raiders but did not start.

In July, he signed with the New Orleans Saints, only to be cut before the season opener.

Martin joins a group in Washington that has undergone multiple shifts in recent years to account for injuries and offseason moves. The team lost its top two guards last season, Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff, and replaced them with Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner, both of whom missed time in training camp because of injuries.

Yet, even with the myriad changes over the past two years, the offensive line has generally held up and been one of the team’s few constants. At least, it had until last Sunday in Detroit. The line was among the Commanders’ biggest liabilities in the first half against the Lions.

“I think we missed a protection,” Rivera said. “We missed a couple of run blocks, and [I’ve] got to give [the Lions] credit on one in particular, they were able to cover pretty doggone well, and we didn’t have time to throw the ball.”

With Martin joining the interior line, the Commanders have more of a safety net up front. But Washington faces a tough challenge in Week 3 with the arrival of the Philadelphia Eagles, its first divisional matchup this season. Jump-starting the run game and creating consistency in the pass game will be key, and adjusting to change up front could make that more challenging.

