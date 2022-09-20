Bills’ Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary collision with teammate

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from a Buffalo hospital Tuesday morning after undergoing tests to evaluate a neck injury following a scary collision with a teammate in the Bills’ game Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight On the play, which occurred just before halftime in the Bills’ 41-7 victory, Jackson and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds inadvertently collided while making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Jackson’s head was bent backward in an extreme manner when his helmet collided with Edmunds’s.

Jackson had full movement in his extremities and was evaluated for about 10 minutes on the field, surrounded by teammates, before being taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for a CT scan and X-ray.

The Bills announced Tuesday that Jackson “underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord,” adding that he was being further evaluated Tuesday.

“Just to see him moving, just to see him give a thumbs-up on the way out — obviously, that helped a lot of us,” Edmunds told ESPN. “… It eased a lot of our minds.”

Jackson, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 out of Pittsburgh. He began the season as a starter because of an injury to Tre’Davious White.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the game that he had spoken briefly with Jackson before the ambulance left.

“You go from the real part of it here; you go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance,” McDermott said. “That’s a real moment.”

