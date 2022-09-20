Browns plan to ban fan who allegedly threw water bottle at team owner

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Cleveland Browns fan was arrested Sunday for allegedly throwing a water bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam during a home loss to the New York Jets. The Browns plan to ban the fan from returning to Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, per multiple reports Tuesday. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Video shared by NFL Network appeared to show Haslam struck by a bottle thrown from the stands just after the Jets scored a touchdown with 22 seconds left, helping them complete a remarkable comeback from a late deficit. The 68-year-old Haslam, who purchased the Browns in 2012, was heading toward the stadium tunnel at the time. The video showed him stopping and pointing into the stands.

The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets, per sources.



Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. https://t.co/a1mvjAkD9e pic.twitter.com/TwuPxr3655 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

A 51-year-old resident of a Cleveland suburb was taken into custody after being identified on video surveillance, according to an arrest report provided by Cleveland police. An officer said the fan was initially asked by stadium security to stop near an exit gate but kept going and “pulled away” from an attempt to detain him. More security personnel arrived and kept the fan from leaving, at which point the officer arrived and brought the fan to a stadium police room, where his Miranda rights were read.

According to the police officer, the fan “appeared to be intoxicated” and stated, “It never hit the field.”

The fan was then taken to a county detention center and booked on charges of misdemeanor assault, failure to comply and disorderly conduct.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the Browns said in a statement. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The incident was one of two on Sunday in which an NFL fan is alleged to have assaulted a member of a league organization during a game. Las Vegas police are investigating an incident in which Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray may have been struck in the face as he high-fived Arizona fans in the front row at Allegiant Stadium following an overtime win over the host Raiders.

“I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it,” Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.”

