P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara call it quits on a day of retirements in the NHL

A trio of veteran defensemen announced their retirement from the NHL on Tuesday, when P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara and Keith Yandle each said they would step away from the sport. “I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock’em Sock’em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy. To this day I still dream about it,” Subban wrote in a social media post. “However, the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire.”

Subban, 33, was selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 43rd pick of the 2007 draft. The Toronto native made his NHL debut in 2010 and eventually established himself as one of the league’s top defensemen, winning the Norris Trophy in 2013.

In 2014, Subban agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $72 million that made him one of the highest-paid players in the league and its top-paid defenseman at the time. He was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2016 for Shea Weber in a one-for-one swap of elite defensemen, and he was traded again to the New Jersey Devils in 2019. He ultimately played in 834 games, tallying 115 goals and 352 assists. He also won a gold medal as a member of Team Canada at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Subban served as an NHL analyst for ESPN during the waning days of his playing career, contributing to the network’s postseason coverage in each of the past two seasons. In May, he was noncommittal about his future in broadcasting.

“I’m not saying I have the talent to be able to work on TV, but it’s definitely been something that has been fun because I’m passionate about the game,” he said. “I’m passionate to be involved in the game, and it’s a way for me to do that when I’m not playing. … As far as whether I do it as a career or job, I’ll make that decision when my playing days are over.”

Chara, 45, registered 209 goals and 680 points over 24 seasons with the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. The 2009 Norris Trophy winner, Chara said in his announcement that he signed a one-day contract with the Bruins so he could retire with the team he captained to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

The tallest player in league history, the 6-foot-9 Chara joined the Capitals in 2020 at 43, recording 10 points in 55 games. He played his final season with the Islanders, who drafted him in 1996 before he made his NHL debut the following year.

Yandle, 36, made his announcement on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, saying, “The last year it’s one of those things I’ve been thinking about. … When that’s all you know in your life, just to call it an end, it’s nerve-racking.”

Throughout a career that included stints with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers, Yandle established himself as one of the most durable and offensively skilled defensemen in the league. A three-time all-star selection, Yandle accounted for 103 goals and 619 points in 1,109 games. He set the NHL record for the most consecutive games played (989) before he was benched by the rebuilding Flyers late last season.

“Especially this time of the year, you’re usually ramping up for training camp. For me, the last couple weeks I’ve been at ease with it,” Yandle said of his retirement. “I think for me I’m really at ease with it and looking forward to the next chapter, for sure.”

