Spalding shows out against Gonzaga; coaches address fight at D.C. game

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last September, Archbishop Spalding proved it could compete with Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouses when it beat Gonzaga in overtime after years of falling short against WCAC opponents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Friday, the Severn private school made a bigger statement. In its 41-21 win over Gonzaga in Northwest Washington, the Cavaliers showed they can dominate a WCAC contender.

“We come out to beat whoever’s on the field,” Spalding wide receiver Maxwell Moss said. “We play the guys who are in the jerseys, not the names themselves.”

Moss was a key component to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association contender’s dominant aerial attack. The senior caught eight passes for 196 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. The performance came a week after Moss caught a game-winning 83-yard touchdown pass against Imhotep Charter (Pa.).

Advertisement

On Friday, Spalding (3-1) took a 21-0 halftime lead against Gonzaga (3-1). Possessing a 35-7 edge entering the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers saved their best play for last.

Quarterback Malik Washington placed a perfect pass for Moss, who caught the ball streaking down the right sideline to score on a 76-yard reception.

🔥🏈1 of 4 @SpaldingFB Max Moss TDs in DC last night🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/gLBe6tSeLX — SportsMajors (@SportsMajors) September 17, 2022

“Our coach talks about all the time the guys who came before us,” Moss said. “They kind of built up this program and this foundation for us. And it makes me work hard and keep going because I want to be a part of that list of guys who our coach says was a ‘Spalding football guy.’ ”

— Kyle Melnick

Bell-Ballou game turns ugly

What started as a friendly rivalry between two teams from opposite quadrants of the District soured when an altercation in the bleachers led to the game’s early conclusion.

Advertisement

With roughly nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Bell’s 46-0 win over Ballou on Friday night at Cardozo High in Northwest, numerous Ballou players rushed across the field and into the stands. The game ended there, and police were called to the scene.

Ballou Coach Kenny Brown said the incident stemmed from an argument involving a Bell fan and the mother of one of Ballou’s key players.

“What happened Friday night was extremely disappointing, but I hope people will remember that this was a very chippy game between kids and extend our players some grace,” Brown said. “With a lot of our guys coming from single-parent households, their love for their moms is deep and intense. So when our guys saw that one of the moms of our team being antagonized, their first thought was, ‘We need to protect her.’ ”

Advertisement

Bell and Ballou came into the game with heightened emotions. Following a one-point loss to Ballou during seven-on-seven season, Bell took exception to how the Knights danced and celebrated. The beef intensified with trash talk on Facebook.

Each team played with extra oomph Friday, including multiple late hits. As the score got out of hand, so did tempers. Moments before the incident in the stands, there was an on-field scuffle.

“The way that this game ended wasn’t a surprise; it perfectly encapsulated the kind of unprofessional program that they run over there,” said Bell Coach Daniel Tyson, who accused Ballou of refusing to exchange film leading up to the game — a courtesy to help teams scout opponents. “… They did all that talk about settling it on the scoreboard, but once we started putting it on them, they got in their feelings and started headhunting and trying to purposely injure our guys — and their coaches were clapping and giving them pats on the head after.”

Advertisement

Another fight at a football game Friday — between Northwest High and Gaithersburg — led to an arrest and Montgomery County temporarily suspending both programs.

As of Sunday evening, neither Bell nor Ballou had been contacted by D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association officials, the coaches said, and they intended to operate as they normally would this week. Bell hosts Ron Brown on Friday, while Ballou has a bye.

“Knowing the type of stereotypes that have been attached to Black men, especially Black men from Southeast, will probably escalate and lead people to make unfair assumptions and call us thugs,” said Brown, the Ballou coach. “But just know, we don’t teach or condone this type of behavior and that we spend every minute of our 16 or so hours with these kids trying to mold them to be the best men possible.”

Advertisement

— Tramel Raggs

Players of the Week

Amari Allen, Sherwood: The senior quarterback provided the area’s most dramatic finish of the weekend when he completed a 46-yard Hail Mary to lift the Warriors to a stunning 27-21 walk-off win against Blake.

Brenton Toles, St. Mary’s Ryken: The junior quarterback threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the Knights’ 55-20 win over Curtis (N.Y.).

Kenyatta Carmichael Jr., Dunbar: The senior defensive back had four total touchdowns — two receiving and two interception returns — as the Tide routed McKinley Tech, 56-8.

Tony Rojas, Fairfax: The senior running back, who will play linebacker at Penn State, finished with 276 yards, four touchdowns and three tackles for loss in the team’s 45-0 shutout of McLean.

Games to Watch

Paint Branch at Blair, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Flowers at Bowie, Friday, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Tuscarora at Briar Woods, Friday, 7 p.m.

Douglass at Bishop McNamara, Saturday, noon

Homework powers Westfield’s return to relevance

With three state championships and a 121-17 mark in the 2010s, Westfield, a former Class 6 Goliath, encountered an unfamiliar dynamic at the turn of the decade: a downright David-like 10-9 record in the fall and spring of 2021.

Friday’s 31-20 victory over South County (2-1) carried meaning for the Bulldogs (3-1) beyond a mere upset of the 2019 state champions. They felt as if they had uncovered their slingshot: more homework.

“We knew we were the underdogs,” said junior quarterback Matthew Jenks, who opened the onslaught with a 37-yard touchdown run. “The past few years, we haven’t been that competitive. I think this really shows we can beat anyone, we can play with anyone.”

Advertisement

While high school film sessions often can involve as many jokes as they do insights into an opponent’s tendencies, the Bulldogs said they added about five hours of film study — with little talk outside of football — to their piles of homework in the days before the win. When Westfield entered the final quarter ahead 24-0, it knew the tedious preparation had paid off.

“We’re definitely going to keep along with that; I doubt Coach [Kyle] Simmons is going to let up just because we won this one game,” said senior Kashantis Anderson, who had an interception and fumble recovery. “We’re not going to stop just because we beat South County.”

The Bulldogs knew whether a pass was imminent if the offensive linemen were on their heels. They could predict the route of South County’s top receiver based on his spot in the formation. And when Westfield guessed right, it received instant feedback from the sea of neon that roared in the background.

Advertisement

“The rowdiness of that crowd … you make a play and look in the stands, everybody is jumping around with the neon on,” Anderson said. “Gorgeous view. Gorgeous view.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Atholton readies for another shot at Oakland Mills

Howard County public schools are just three weeks into the season, but already it has become near impossible to be perfect. Out of 12 schools, just two came away from this weekend sporting a 3-0 record: Atholton and River Hill.

Atholton earned its third win by beating Centennial, 37-7. Each week, Raiders Coach Eric Woodson tries to establish a theme or a word to set the tone through four days of practice. Ahead of Centennial, the theme was “focus.” Woodson expects the veteran players to help instill every week’s theme.

Among those returning players are quarterback Miles Scott and a pair of two-way twins, Dillan and Deacon Watkins, who play running back and linebacker.

“Those are the type of kids that take the lead,” Woodson said. “They know where we finished last year and what we’re trying to do this year, and they know it requires focus.”

Last year the Raiders finished 10-2, with their only Howard County loss coming to rival Oakland Mills in Week 4. Now, with another perfect early-season record, Atholton will get another shot at the Scorpions this Friday.

“These kids on both teams know each other well,” Woodson said. “It’s definitely going to be a fun one.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Woodson said he had not yet picked a theme for this week of practice, but he knew it would be an important stretch of four days.

“We started breaking down film [Saturday] morning, and we’ll put the plan together starting Monday,” Woodson said. “The kids know how big this game is, especially the ones who were here last year. … They’ll definitely come into practice Monday locked in.”

— Michael Errigo

GiftOutline Gift Article