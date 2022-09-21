Alex Call seeks success with Nationals through ‘exhaustive’ routine

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Before Monday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves, Alex Call walked back into the visitors’ dugout at Truist Park after hitting in the second round of batting practice. Most position players and relievers usually retreat to the clubhouse at this point, leaving coaches and a few starting pitchers to shag flyballs in the outfield.

But Call ran out to left field where he was scheduled to play, going at game speed for every ball hit near him. It’s what he does. Before a game against the Miami Marlins this past weekend, Call leaped at the center field wall and robbed catcher Tres Barrera of a batting practice home run.

“That’s where I get my work in, so I really take that time seriously because I want to be the best outfielder,” Call said. “And going after all the tough ones because you don’t really get a chance to get tough ones much besides in the game, right? So if I can get a few in practice, then I’m just gearing myself up to have much success in this situation. So that’s really important to me.”

Call, 27, is trying to make the most of his chance with the Nationals, who claimed him off waivers Aug. 7 after the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment. And recently, Manager Dave Martinez has kept him in the lineup while giving him looks in left and center field.

The extra outfield reps have become just one of the many parts of what Call describes as an “exhaustive” pregame routine. It starts at home with morning worship before Call turns to a virtual reality machine that has a program that allows him to study pitchers and see their release points before he gets to the field.

Once he gets to the ballpark, he’ll eat lunch, go to the weight room and then the batting cage before watching the opposing starting pitcher again (and the opponent’s relievers, too, if it’s the first game of the series). He’ll use arm bands and weighted balls to get his arm loose before batting practice. Finally, he’ll eat dinner and relax with his teammates. He also has a pregame playlist. If there’s anything he missed in his routine, he’ll make sure it gets done before game time.

At home games, Call swings in front of the dugout moments before first pitch. He uses different batting gloves for practice and games, so he uses those waning moments to break them in and establish a grip so he doesn’t waste time before his first at-bat.

Call started this routine this year; he’s had success with it and believes if he stays the course, the results will come. So he tries not to focus on day-to-day results because he believes it inhibits him from being the best version of himself.

“You give yourself the best chance to have success by diving deeper into those routines and focusing on that instead of the outcomes,” Call said. “I pride myself on being consistent. These last few games have been kind of funny, because I’ve had a really good stretch and then not as good of a stretch but that’s just the results. Try not to focus on those.”

As a waiver claim, Call’s play will be monitored as Washington decides where he fits into the future. Since joining the club on Aug. 14, Call is hitting .232 in 24 games. He went 3-for-23 in his first nine games. Then he showed flashes of potential, like a two-game stretch in early September where he had seven hits including four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals only to go 0-for-18 in his next five games.

But what intrigues the Nationals about Call is his ability to put the ball in play and not chase pitches outside of the zone. Call chases only 24.5 percent of pitches outside of the zone. And he makes contact on 83.7 percent of pitches in the zone, according to FanGraphs.

In the minors in 2019, he struck out 28.6 percent of the time because he couldn’t connect with high fastballs. So that offseason, he bought a Junior Hack Attack pitching machine so he could practice attacking high fastballs. His strikeout rate dropped to 14.4 the next season in the minors in 2021. He’s hitting .265 on fastballs this year, according to Baseball Savant, but has struggled with breaking balls and offspeed — he’s batting .154 and .167 respectively.

If he finds a way to improve those numbers against non-fastballs, he could be a versatile player for the Nationals at least for next year and possibly beyond. Martinez has raved about his energy, saying he plays “like his hair is on fire” and that’s made Call someone that interests him.

“He understands the game and he knows how to play the game, I like that. I just want to give him an opportunity,” Martinez said. “We’re looking for players that can do multiple things. Whether [Call] could play every day here or not, we’re trying to figure that out. But he’s a guy that could possibly do both — play three or four times a week, come off the bench. Play all three outfield positions … so he’s interesting to not only me, but this organization.”

