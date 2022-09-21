Family of Utah boy injured in fall sues Little League, bunk-bed maker

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The family of a Utah boy who suffered fractures of his skull and cheekbone when he fell roughly six feet from a bunk bed onto a hard floor two days before Little League World Series games began is suing Little League Baseball and the manufacturer of the bed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, also had bleeding on the brain from the Aug. 15 fall in a dormitory for players competing in the Williamsport, Pa., tournament. Since then, the outfielder/pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara, Utah, has had multiple surgeries and has been treated for a staph infection, according to his family’s Instagram postings.

“He’s not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road,” Ken Fulginiti, the attorney representing the family, told the Associated Press.

Fulginiti and Little League did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Oliverson returned home Monday, and his family wrote on Instagram that he is “resting and adjusting to his recovery away from the hospital. Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers. He is thrilled to be home, but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It’s not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through.”

Nancy and Jace Oliverson, the boy’s parents, are seeking at least $50,000 in damages on a count of negligence and at least another $50,000 on a count of strict liability, according to KSL.com, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit, filed Friday in Philadelphia County’s Court of Common Pleas.

The suit, which names Little League Baseball, Inc., and John Savoy & Son, doing business as Savoy Contract Furniture, alleges that Little League “failed to equip the upper bunks with rails to protect its occupants, causing Easton Oliverson to fall” and that the furniture company “sold dangerous and defective bunk beds,” Penn Live reported.

The lawsuit reportedly adds that the boy “has suffered in the past and will continue to suffer in the future, aches, pains, trauma, contusions, humiliation, embarrassment, suffering, disfigurement, and/or inconvenience.” It also reportedly states that he “will require in the future medical treatment for his injuries, which has caused his [family] to incur medical bills currently outstanding and owed, with the necessity of additional treatment and bills in the future.”

Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications at Little League International, told Penn Live that “It is Little League International’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.”

The Snow Canyon team became the first from Utah to advance to the Little League World Series. It was eliminated when it lost its first two games.

GiftOutline Gift Article