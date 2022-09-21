Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late in Week 2, we finally got our first win of the season when the Houston Texans covered a 10-point spread, losing to the Denver Broncos, 16-9, in a game the Texans led entering the fourth quarter. As mentioned last week, first-year Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett is still trying to find his footing, making it tough to trust this Broncos squad for the foreseeable future.

Denver’s fans did their best to help the rookie coach last week, making sure to shout out the play clock to keep a sense of urgency at the top of Hackett’s mind. If only the fans could help the Broncos execute inside the 20-yard line. Denver is 0 for 4 with two turnovers in the red zone this season, scoring 20 fewer points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, according to data from TruMedia. That’s seven fewer points than the Indianapolis Colts — the second-worst team in the red zone through two weeks.

The Cleveland Browns loss is going to count against us, but it really shouldn’t. Running back Nick Chubb scored his third touchdown of the day with 1 minute and 55 seconds left to push the score to 30-17. If Chubb had stopped short of the end zone, Cleveland could have run out the clock — and covered the spread — since the New York Jets had no timeouts remaining, something Chubb later acknowledged. Instead, the Jets scored two touchdowns in the final 82 seconds for a 31-30 victory, becoming the first team in over two decades to overcome a 13-point deficit and win in such a span. According to ESPN, NFL teams “had won 2,229 consecutive games when leading by at least 13 points in the final two minutes.” Thanks, Cleveland.

As for the third Week 2 recommendation, the New Orleans Saints’ look-ahead wager against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the right read. The early +160 moneyline price — wager $100 to win $160 — appeared to be mispriced when compared to the point spread. Indeed, the Saints moneyline closed between +125 and +140, giving an edge to anyone who snatched the +160 price. The Saints led at halftime and were even favored in live markets during the game, making that +160 price appear even better. Then the wheels came off and the Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10.

Still, that is a bet we should make every time. The closing line value showed that the market agreed with our decision, and the expectation of an edge like that would be to win $0.13 for every $1 wagered. That’s positive expectation to get excited about.

Best bets record: 1-4

Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon; odds that have since changed are noted.

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2½) Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox Pick: Packers +3 at -125 or better or +120 on the money line The Packers waltzed into Chicago and put together a strong showing, gaining a first down or touchdown on 26 of their 31 down series against the Bears on Sunday night and scoring 27 points. That’s a significant turnaround from the week before, when the Packers managed just seven points in a Week 1 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, and it could be a sign of what’s to come as Aaron Rogers adjusts to his new offensive teammates. Plus, the Buccaneers should have roster concerns at several key spots, especially wide receiver. Mike Evans has been suspended for one game for his part in an altercation in Week 1. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both missed Week 2 due to injuries, potentially leaving Russell Gage, Breshard Perriman and Scotty Miller as the lead wide receivers. Tampa Bay’s offensive line is also in disarray and Tom Brady voiced his displeasure with the line’s performance on the field. The Packers should be able to do what the Saints couldn’t in the fourth quarter: Keep things close. Advertisement

Buffalo Bills (-5½) at Miami Dolphins Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Miami Dolphins +5½; some shops have been offering +6 The Bills, like the Packers, are coming off an impressive showing on national television, demolishing the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday night. However, the Titans limited themselves on offense; they were committed to running Derrick Henry, despite his ineffectiveness, hampering their attack. Miami isn’t nearly that one-dimensional. In fact, the Dolphins are a team on the rise with a potential MVP candidate in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is guiding Miami’s offense to nearly 14 more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia. Buffalo’s offense, by comparison, is scoring seven more points per game than expected. Buffalo will also be playing on the road on short rest, which could help level the playing field on defense. Feeling bold? Sprinkling a little on the Dolphins moneyline at +200 or better isn’t a bad idea, either. The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 3 slate. Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (-5) Return to menu Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +5

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at New England Patriots Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: New England Patriots +3

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears (-2½) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Chicago Bears -2½

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Carolina Panthers Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Carolina Panthers +3 Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles (-5) at Washington Commanders Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -5

Cincinnati Bengals (-4½) at New York Jets Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: New York Jets +4½; some shops are offering +5

Las Vegas Raiders (-2) at Tennessee Titans Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -2

Kansas City Chiefs (-6½) at Indianapolis Colts Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Indianapolis Colts +6½; some shops are offering +7 Advertisement

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-6) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Minnesota Vikings -6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (-7) Return to menu Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | CBS Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +7

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-2) Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox Pick: Seattle Seahawks -2

Los Angeles Rams (-4) at Arizona Cardinals Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox Pick: Los Angeles Rams -4

San Francisco 49ers (-1) at Denver Broncos Return to menu Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC Pick: San Francisco 49ers -1

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (-2½) Return to menu Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 Pick: New York Giants -2½