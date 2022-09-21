After fight at game, MCPS unveils new rules, stays mum on coach’s status

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The fallout from Friday’s on-field brawl between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools continued Wednesday as Montgomery County Public Schools announced new countywide safety measures for athletic events. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But school system officials did not provide clarity on the status of players and coaches involved in the expansive fight that halted last weekend’s game between the Jaguars and Trojans and led to Gaithersburg’s athletic director filing an assault charge against Northwest’s coach.

In a charging document obtained by The Washington Post, Gaithersburg AD William Gant alleges Northwest second-year coach Travis Hawkins struck him in the head and shoulder during the scrum. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 7. Hawkins, 31, has not been formally charged by authorities.

“I have seen several videos of the incident, and Mr. Hawkins does not look to be de-escalating the on-field actions,” Gant wrote. “He looks to be escalating the issue.”

Advertisement

Hawkins was named Northwest’s head coach in February 2021 after longtime coach Mike Neubeiser stepped down. Neubeiser had led the Jaguars to two state championships in nine seasons, propping up Northwest as one of the preeminent powers of Montgomery County, a perch they shared with neighboring rival Quince Orchard. Hawkins was a young and energetic defensive backs coach on that staff.

He graduated from Quince Orchard and starred at Delaware before a professional stint in which he played in the NFL, AFL and CFL. In his first year as Nothwest’s coach, Hawkins leaned on his ability to relate to his players and led the Jaguars to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Maryland 4A semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Quince Orchard by a point.

Hawkins could not be reached for comment this week.

Advertisement

Asked Wednesday whether Hawkins was currently the coach of the Northwest football program, director of systemwide athletics Jeff Sullivan said he was unable comment on personnel matters during an ongoing investigation.

At a news conference in Rockville, officials mostly stuck to the script of unveiling their new guidelines, which will go into effect Friday across Montgomery County. Among them:

Students of the two participating schools must have a valid student I.D. to enter the event.

Any other “school-aged spectators” must be accompanied by an adult chaperone for the entirety of the game.

Reentry or entry after halftime is prohibited. Large gatherings outside of the stands are also prohibited.

Backpacks are prohibited.

Inappropriate behavior can lead to suspension from subsequent MCPS activities.

Should more incidents occur, Sullivan said, there will be a tiered approach. Schools and teams could be subject to limited spectators or game time changes. On a tier beyond that, games might have closed concessions, parent-only attendance or no attendance whatsoever.

“We don’t want go here,” Sullivan said. “We’re not aspiring to a tier three. But we did want to share with our community that we have thought through this tiered process.”

Advertisement

These game day changes are the latest ripple effects in the aftermath of Friday’s incident, for which four juveniles and a 19-year old man were charged Tuesday with assault. Brian Hull, MCPS’s chief operating officer, said Wednesday they would not comment about any arrests or police action.

Both football programs are temporarily suspended as the county conducts a further investigation into the matter.

In a joint letter sent to their school communities Monday, Northwest principal Scott Smith and Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick said both teams would forfeit their games this Friday. Northwest was scheduled to play Richard Montgomery and Gaithersburg was set to play Bethesda- Chevy Chase. It was also determined that last week’s game, in which the brawl occurred, would be counted as a double-forfeit.

Northwest opened this season with a dramatic 33-28 loss to Damascus, and earned a blowout win over Clarksburg the following week.

Both Northwest and Gaithersburg now have 1-3 records. Barring further discipline, both will still be eligible for the state playoffs, because in Maryland all teams make the postseason.

GiftOutline Gift Article