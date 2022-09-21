Hokies, behind surging defense, seek redemption vs. WVU on short rest

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The relatively muted celebration following Virginia Tech’s most recent victory had all but concluded late Saturday afternoon when Hokies first-year football coach Brent Pry and his staff turned their attention in earnest to the next opponent a bit earlier than usual. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With four days in between games, preparation for West Virginia took on elevated urgency not only because of the quick turnaround but also in light of a crack at redemption in a heated border rivalry and the buzz of a nationally televised night showdown in Blacksburg, Va.

Keeping players laser focused on the game plan while also allowing for rest and recovery on a short week has meant reducing the amount of practice time and in certain instances the intensity of drills.

“That’s the culture you create all the way back on Day One,” Pry said. “It’s us. It’s about when they come through the doors to this facility, what we expect, where the attention is. That’s the staff doing a great job, having our thoughts and our process being ingrained in these guys …

“There’s a task at hand in everything we do, and keeping those guys understanding it’s what we do Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday that will take care of Thursday, and I think they’re in a good place with that. We’ve had good preparation, and I credit that to the maturity of the football team.”

Heightened enthusiasm for what’s expected to be another raucous atmosphere at Lane Stadium on Thursday night comes in part from a swarming defense ranked first in the ACC (201 yards per game), more than 80 yards in front of second-place Miami after three games.

The Hokies also are in a three-way tie for first in scoring defense (12.3).

“I’d say the reason we’re playing so well is how we practice and how we go to work every day,” said Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield, a fifth-year senior. “We try to make practice simulate games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s where it shows up, I think, in how hard we work.”

In a 27-7 win against Wofford of the Football Championship Subdivision this past weekend, the Hokies did not surrender a point until 9:34 left in the fourth quarter and yielded 199 yards of total offense. They permitted the Terriers, who were 3 of 11 on third down, to cross midfield one time.

A 20-0 halftime lead allowed Pry to substitute liberally in the fourth quarter, providing valuable in-game experience to a host of reserves with one of the country’s most potent offenses next on the schedule.

West Virginia (1-2), coming off a 65-7 win against FCS Towson last weekend at Milan Puskar Stadium, enters the latest installment of the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry ranked third in the Big 12 in total offense (509.7) and fourth in scoring (46.0).

The lopsided margin against Wofford also afforded Pry an opening to relinquish some defensive play-calling duties in the later stages to first-year defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who was the defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida State for the past two seasons.

“Chris called some of those series toward the end of the game,” Pry said. “I thought it was a great opportunity to do that. We talked about it ahead of time. Looking back I don’t know if it was really fair. We were rolling a bunch of guys in and giving some guys an opportunity to get better, and that’s where he got his play-calling in, so I think did him a disservice.”

Pry offered that assessment with a hint of sarcasm, but having Marve more involved with decisions on game days has been part of the plan since the head coach suggested before the start of the season there may come a time this year when he feels comfortable ceding defensive play-calling responsibilities all together.

Regardless of who’s in charge of the alignments, the defensive coaching staff has counted on seasoned starters such as Hollifield and redshirt senior defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, among others, to lead the charge in the front seven.

Pressuring the quarterback has been a major area of improvement from last year, when Virginia Tech recorded 25 sacks in 13 games. It already has nine this season, tied for second in the conference.

The back end has been stout as well behind safeties Chamarri Connor and Nasir Peoples and cornerback Armani Chatman, all redshirt seniors. Dorian Strong, the other starter at corner, is a junior.

Last year the defense stiffened in the second half against the Mountaineers, and Virginia Tech had possession on first-and-goal at the 3 late in the fourth quarter, trailing by six on the road. But the Hokies were unable to punch it in four straight times and turned the ball over on downs with 45 seconds left.

“There’s always going to be a bad taste because we lost the trophy,” Strong said. “The last staff did a good job of emphasizing how important that trophy was, and [assistant] coach J.C. Price has always emphasized how big that trophy is. He’s emphasized this has been a big-time rivalry for how long, so shoot, we’ve got to come out here, play hard to get our trophy back.”

