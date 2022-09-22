Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What to make of the Cincinnati Bengals now? The upstart operation that went from possibly-better-than-you-think last fall to the verge of winning the Super Bowl in February finds itself in another unexpected moment. A franchise that seemed finally to have shed its skin — the Bungles no more after ending a generational playoff-losing curse — has been doing quite a bit of bungling through the first two weeks of this season, early fodder for those inclined to slough off last season as an aberration, a fluke or a one-off glitch.

The media types who roared through the offseason that the Bengals couldn’t handle being “the hunted” — and the tougher schedule and prime time attention that comes with reaching the ultimate game — have plenty to thump their chests about through nine quarters of football. Ample time still lies ahead, though there are serious concerns for Cincinnati after failing to capitalize on facing the rebuilding Steelers as hefty favorites in Week 1, and the Cowboys in their first game sans-Dak Prescott in Week 2, when the Bengals were again favored by a touchdown.

Advertisement

I contacted some NFL executives and scouts who have watched the Bengals closely, in person or on film, to get a better handle on how deep the troubles may be, and how much can quickly be corrected. The root cause of what is ailing the team was obvious to all these individuals: The offensive line is still a mess, maybe somehow worse than a year ago despite all the assets poured into it. Quarterback Joe Burrow, whose sterling 2020 rookie season was cut down by a serious November knee injury, is again being battered and bruised far too often, a pounding that some around the league believe is untenable. There are questions as well about whether Coach Zac Taylor and his staff are doing enough to combat it.

First, some facts.

Burrow is being sacked on 12.7 percent of his dropbacks, according to TruMedia data, the worst rate in the NFL and double the NFL average. That’s way up from the already-poor 8.9 percent sack rate he endured in 2021. Burrow is the most-hit QB in the NFL, contacted an already-alarming 20 times; last season he was hit 102 times, fourth-most in the league and an average of 6.4 times per game. (Burrow played 16 games last season.)

Advertisement

It’s taken a noticeable toll on the scope and breadth of the Bengals’ offense, which soared last year because of downfield explosion, with Burrow pushing the ball to all deep quadrants, often with no additional protection — empty sets with the quarterback alone in the shotgun. Burrow led the NFL in yards per attempt in 2021 (8.87) but sits 28th through two games (6.03). His average pass traveled 8.13 yards through the air last season, eighth-best; he is 26th in the league in air-yards per attempt this season (6.27). A season ago only seven quarterbacks averaged fewer pass attempts that were at or behind the line of scrimmage than Burrow; he is now 24th in the NFL in that metric, clumping him with late-career Joe Flacco of the Jets.

“Last week it was probably more turnovers; this week it was more first-and-10 efficiency,” Taylor told the media during his postgame news conference. “We had some false starts. We had a sack on a first-and-10 play action. We had a screen that went for negative yards. We had a run that went for negative yards. So, it was pretty easy in the first half to point to what the inefficiency was.”

Let’s decode the coachspeak, shall we? There are major problems with this offensive line. Again.

“They can’t get the ball to [wide receivers Ja’Marr] Chase and [Tee] Higgins the way they want to,” said one NFL executive whose team has faced the Bengals but is not permitted to speak publicly about other teams and their players. “At least they couldn’t against us. They can’t run the [downfield] stuff they really want to run because of the offensive line.”

Advertisement

Said another personnel official, facing similar restrictions, who has watched the Bengals closely: “The offensive line is a major issue. It looks worse than a year ago, actually. Too many of their linemen are just getting overpowered. They can’t win upfront right now. [Right tackle] La’el Collins is their biggest weakness. He’s really struggling. I’m not sure how good the rookie left guard [Cordell Volson] is, and I still think the left tackle [Jonah Williams] would be better at right tackle.”

A scout who has seen the Bengals concurred with the assessment of Collins in particular; the former Dallas stalwart has battled injuries and his weight which led to him leaving the Cowboys and hitting the free agent market. Brian Baldinger, the longtime NFL offensive lineman, game commentator and analyst, put it more bluntly on our “In The Huddle” podcast when I told him what the scouts and evaluators said about Collins. “He was a turnstile,” Baldy responded. “No one wants that tape on their resume.”

Collins was identified as one of many upgrades made to this beleaguered unit by a front office that crushed the draft and free agency in recent years. The Bengals also signed veteran center Ted Karras, formerly of New England, who was quickly named a team captain, along with free agent right guard Alex Cappa, who was part of a superior line in Tampa. The early returns ain’t good, though it’s worth noting how little this group has played together.

Advertisement

Offensive linemen must work in unison, and the only way to truly do so is by facing an opponent. Some of the execs expressed at least some degree of confidence that the unit could improve, though two suggested that Collins — who has also played and practiced at the guard position — remaining at right tackle might be a big ask. It’s also worth noting that Burrow’s preseason was derailed by having his appendix removed, which the execs believed played a role in his slow start against Pittsburgh, when Burrow turned the ball over five times yet still nearly led an improbable comeback win.

Could the play-calling feature running backs on screens and high-percentage passes a little earlier in games? Quite possibly. Could the Bengals get off to a better start with a revamped early game script? Well, it would be difficult to do worse: All 10 of the Bengals’ first-half drives this season have featured either a sack, a procedural penalty or an interception — in many cases multiple of the above. Have guys as gifted as Chase dropped too many gimme passes as well? Sure.

But Baldinger was adamant that the coaching staff has to be less rigid about its offensive principles and do much more schematically to safeguard Burrow. Despite their deep protection issues, the Bengals have still played the third-most snaps in empty formations, with only five linemen blocking and five potential pass catchers running routes. That probably needs to change, immediately.

“You have to look at Zac Taylor and the coaching staff, too,” Baldinger said. “They want to be in empty and they don’t want to max protect. But they don’t have the guys up front to play that style of football right now. What’s happening to Joe Burrow is not sustainable. No one can withstand that.”

Advertisement

Despite the flurry of hits and pressures, no one I spoke to expressed anything but confidence in Burrow being able to keep the Bengals in games despite the deficiencies of those in front of him — as long as he’s healthy enough to do so.

“That kid never backs down,” said the executive who has faced the Bengals this season. “No matter what you throw at him, he keeps hanging in there and fighting. He won’t back down even if you hit him 10 times. He is amazing. They can pull out of this as long as he is back there. … He will always give them a chance.”

So all is not lost. If nothing else, the AFC — and the AFC North in particular — may not be quite as daunting as it appeared to some in August. Outside of Buffalo and Kansas City, warts abound. The Steelers and Cowboys featured elite pass rushers, able to undermine a struggling offensive line. Not every opponent presents such challenges.

Sunday’s game with the Jets might not be must-win territory for the Bengals, but it’s probably close. The surging Dolphins come to Cincinnati the following Thursday night, and this Dolphins team is giving off similar vibes to the 2021 Bengals. Those are vibes the 2022 Bengals best quickly try to replicate.

GiftOutline Gift Article