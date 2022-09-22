A five-minute guide to NFL Week 3

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Week 1 of the NFL season was nutty enough. Then Week 2 seemed to say, “Hold my beer” as several teams built comfortable leads, only to cough them up. There were three remarkable late comebacks, led by quarterbacks who have been doubted and just plain discarded. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit in Baltimore; Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals won in overtime after erasing a 20-point lead by the Las Vegas Raiders; and Joe Flacco, the New York Jets’ emergency starter after Zach Wilson’s injury, led the Jets’ rally from a 13-point deficit against Cleveland.

It was a head-spinning few hours Sunday, and here’s a quick look at what may lie ahead this week.

All times Eastern.

Thursday

Steelers (1-1) at Browns (1-1), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime: Ben Roethlisberger isn’t walking through that door, and Mitch Trubisky may not be the man to replace him, with Pittsburgh’s offense averaging 255 yards per game and totaling 30 points in roughly nine quarters (Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati in overtime in Week 1).

Sunday

Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2), 1 p.m.: When Marshon Lattimore was lined up against Mike Evans, the Bucs’ star wide receiver had only one catch for seven yards on 14 routes run.

Texans (0-1-1) at Bears (1-1), 1 p.m.: The Bears have 784 wins in their franchise history, just one more than rival Green Bay for the most all time. Since 2001, the Bears are 167-172, while the Packers are 215-122-2, and Chicago’s time atop the list may be running short.

Chiefs (2-0) at Colts (0-1-1), 1 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes has less time to release the ball (2.83 seconds in 2021 compared with 2.63 seconds in 2022), according to Next Gen, and is facing far more blitzing pressure (on 45.3 percent of plays compared with 12 percent in 2021).

Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0), 1 p.m.: Tagovailoa passed for four touchdowns in the final 13 minutes against the Ravens. Remember when Miami wanted Tom Brady? Neither do we. Buffalo, in its first 11 offensive possessions of the season (including one kneel-down play) has five touchdowns, one field goal, four turnovers and no punts.

Tua Tagovailoa ranks



NFL Rank

Pass Yards 739 1st

Pass TD 7 t-1st

First Downs 35 t-1st

Wins 2 t-1st pic.twitter.com/u1Y65YSZA4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2022

Lions (1-1) at Vikings (1-1), 1 p.m.: Detroit has scored 35 or more points in three straight games (dating to 2021, of course) for the first time since its 1952-1953 NFL championship teams.

Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1), 1 p.m.: Mac Jones isn’t likely to wear out Baltimore’s secondary the way Tagovailoa did. Defensive backs ran 6,131 yards in Baltimore’s loss to Miami, the most of any secondary since the start of the 2021 season, according to Next Gen stats.

Bengals (0-2) at Jets (1-1), 1 p.m.: Beware Flacco’s Jets, who against Cleveland in Week 2 became the first team since 2001 to overcome a 13-point deficit and win with two minutes or less left in a game. Pity battered Joe Burrow, who has been sacked a league-leading 83 times since the start of last season (including the playoffs).

Raiders (0-2) at Titans (0-2), 1 p.m.: Josh McDaniels’s Las Vegas team blew a 20-o lead against Arizona, the largest blown lead in franchise history for a team that formerly was 39-0 all time when leading by 20-plus points at halftime.

Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1), 1 p.m.: Former Eagle Carson Wentz has passed for seven touchdowns through two weeks of the season — the most by a quarterback in Washington franchise history.

Jaguars (1-1) at Chargers (1-1), 4:05 p.m.: What’s going on with Chargers Coach Brandon Staley, who gained fame for leading the NFL with the most fourth down conversions (22 on 34 attempts) in 2021? Faced with seven fourth-and-short opportunities in last week’s loss to Kansas City, Staley only chose to go for it twice (and once was when the Chargers trailed 27-17), saying he “just wanted to give our defense a chance to compete.”

Rams (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1), 4:25 p.m.: On his first of two successful two-point conversions against the Raiders, Kyler Murray traveled 84.85 yards. Next Gen Stats says that is the longest distance traveled by a ball carrier on a two-point attempt in its history (since 2016).

Falcons (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1), 4:25 p.m.: Atlanta was thisclose to reversing that 28-3 curse, nearly coming back from that familiar deficit against the Rams. At least the performance of rookie wide receiver Drake London (eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown) was a bright spot.

Packers (1-1) at Buccaneers (2-0), 4:25 p.m.: Barring a playoff appearance, this surely will be the final head-to-head matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, right? Brady hasn’t looked like himself so far this season, completing only 59 percent of his passes and guiding the Bucs to only two offensive touchdowns.

49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1), 8:20 p.m., NBC: San Francisco is Jimmy Garoppolo’s team now as Kyle Shanahan deals with losing a starting quarterback to injury in four of his six years with the team. Garoppolo, who had offseason shoulder surgery, is 33-14 as a starter in the regular season.

For each game that Jimmy Garoppolo plays at least 25% of the snaps, he earns $250K. If the 49ers win that game, the number jumps to $350K.



As the starter going forward, he now has the chance to earn $5.6M via incentives in the regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2022

Monday

Cowboys (1-1) at Giants (2-0), 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes: It has been ages — as New York fans calculate things — since the Giants were 2-0. In regular human years, the last time was 2016, when the Giants finished 11-5 and made their only playoff appearance since their Super Bowl XLVI win after the 2011 season.

Most sacks in the NFL



Micah Parsons 4.0

Khalil Mack 3.5

Devin White 3.0

Myles Garrett 3.0

Alex Highsmith 3.0

Nick Bosa 3.0

Aidan Hutchinson 3.0@MicahhParsons11 pic.twitter.com/74WY7qSG6a — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2022

