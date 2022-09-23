Ben Simmons says he went to ‘dark place’ with 76ers after playoff debacle

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ben Simmons said he was in a “dark place” following a playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks while with the Philadelphia 76ers, and that the lack of support he received from teammates took “a toll” on him. Now with the Brooklyn Nets, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 opened up about his experiences during a tumultuous period that started with the season-ending defeat in June 2021 — which represented his most recent appearance in an NBA game — and culminated with his eventual trade to the Nets last season.

In a lengthy interview on the “Old Man & the Three” podcast published Thursday, Simmons told co-host and former teammate JJ Redick, “It got to a point where, after that [Hawks] series — it’s like, from the people that you’re supposed to have the support from, or that comfort from, and I wasn’t getting that, either, so it was just a lot — it was a toll on me. And then mentally, I just — it killed me. I was, like, ‘[Expletive], no energy for anything.’ I was in a dark place.”

Simmons then declared that he’s “in a great place” and feels “comfortable talking about it now.”

“But those were some dark days for me,” he continued. “And especially — everything’s public. That’s the crazier part. Everyone goes through different struggles, some bigger than others, but everyone has their own battles.

“And I think that was tough for me, just knowing I didn’t really have that support, either from teammates or whatever it was at that time.”

“I’m in a great place. And I feel comfortable talking about it now, but those were some dark days for me.”



Ben Simmons opens up about his mental health struggles over the past few years. https://t.co/nXHrW04E9J pic.twitter.com/QXXeFgpWj5 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 22, 2022

During their discussion, Redick touched on a number of shared experiences, either as Sixers teammates, NBA players in general or having both dealt with back injuries. Now in his second year of retirement, the 38-year-old Redick played with Simmons in the 2017-18 season, Simmons’s first as a full-time NBA player after he broke his foot before his rookie season, and in 2018-19.

On the podcast, Redick told Simmons that while he loves Embiid and Doc Rivers, “They essentially threw you under the bus after Game 7 [against Atlanta]. That’s indisputable.” Simmons agreed with the assertion.

Redick was referring to comments made by Embiid and Rivers after the loss to the Hawks in which the all-star center cited a dunk Simmons elected not to try late in the game as a “turning point” in the defeat, while the veteran coach expressed uncertainty about whether the Sixers could contend for championships with Simmons as their point guard.

During that series, Simmons frequently appeared tentative and, in particular, hesitant to shoot the ball. He set career playoff lows against Atlanta with averages of 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, and he took just 45 shots over the seven games, none from three-point range. His decision to pass the ball near the basket late in Game 7, when a spin move in the low block appeared to clear a path to the rim, garnered him criticism if not outright mockery from well beyond Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons did not just pass this up... pic.twitter.com/4JyM7ZHNkJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

Simmons joked with the podcast hosts that it was a “hundred-point basket,” making a sarcastic case that the significance of his non-dunk was greatly inflated in terms of how much it figured into the Sixers’ loss.

The 26-year-old guard-forward explained that after making his spin move against Atlanta’s Danilo Gallinari, he thought Hawks guard Trae Young was going to “come for the ball.” Noting that then-teammate Matisse Thybulle “is athletic and can get up,” Simmons said that his thought process was, “Okay, quick pass, he’s gonna flush it,” but that he misjudged the spacing among the players involved.

Redick delved into how Simmons might not have fully recognized the mismatch right away on Young on a “bang-bang” play, but went on to acknowledge that “when it slows down, it looks really bad.”

“Yeah, it was terrible,” Simmons agreed. “When I look at it now, I think, ‘Man, punch that [expletive].’ But it didn’t happen. And I was, ‘Okay, I can live with it.’

“I mean, everyone’s trying to kill me over one play. Like, does everyone want to watch film with me? Like, the whole arena? I can dissect everything if you guys want. But that’s not realistic.”

During that offseason, Simmons staged a holdout from the 76ers, but ended it in time to attend a pair of October practices shortly before the 2021-22 regular season was set to tip off. Calling Simmons a “distraction,” Rivers told reporters he dismissed his point guard from the second training session “to protect the team.” Simmons was subsequently suspended by Philadelphia for the season opener.

In the version of events Simmons shared on the podcast, he was trying to “do right by my teammates … but I just was not in that [mental] place to play.”

“I actually spoke to Doc Rivers before practice,” Simmons told Redick. “I was, like, ‘Doc, I’m not ready. Mentally, I’m not ready, please just understand that.’ I tried to let him know prior. Then he’s like, ‘Well, I’m gonna put you in anyway.’ And he told me to get in. I looked at him. It was like one minute into practice. Like, ‘You get in.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, no one’s doing that, you’re doing this on purpose.’ And that’s how it felt to me, like, ‘Okay, so it seems like everyone’s just trying to [expletive] with me now.'”

“Obviously, I didn’t handle things the right way,” he continued, “but also, the team didn’t either, and the people who had that power.”

On Episode 126, Ben Simmons opens up about getting kicked out practice by Doc Rivers back in October 2021.



Watch the full episode with @jj_redick and @talter: https://t.co/XvcwoCFhLG pic.twitter.com/ocbisPvXDB — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 22, 2022

Simmons added that “getting on the floor was my priority, and I was trying to get myself to a place where I was mentally good to do that.”

“I was in such a bad place,” he said, “where I was like, ‘[Expletive], I’m trying to get here and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you’re not helping.’

“And that’s all I wanted, was help. I didn’t feel like I got it from coaches, teammates — I won’t say all teammates, because there’s great guys on that team that did reach out and are still my friends — but I didn’t feel like I got that, and it was just a tough place for me.”

After being dealt to the Nets in a blockbuster package that sent James Harden to the 76ers, Simmons underwent back surgery. He didn’t spell out Thursday whether he would be fully ready physically for the start of Brooklyn’s training camp next week, but made it clear he felt in a much better place mentally and praised the Nets’ team environment as “very calm.”

Simmons also expressed excitement about getting on the court with his Brooklyn teammates, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“It’s going to be sick. I can’t wait. … I’m just looking forward to it,” Simmons said. “I think we have a special team. I think if we get it all together, we’re going to be the champions. That’s the end goal.”‘

