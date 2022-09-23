Commanders Chief Operating Officer Greg Resh to leave the organization

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Commanders chief operating officer Greg Resh, among the early hires to Jason Wright’s leadership team in 2020, is leaving the organization after less than two years. In a statement, Resh said he is taking a new opportunity in his hometown of Baltimore, where his family resides. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’m grateful for the transformative professional opportunity provided to me and specifically the chance to partner with Jason, Dan [Snyder], and Tanya [Snyder] to support this historic franchise and its turnaround,” he said in a statement released by the team. I’ll take with me lifelong lessons, friendships, and a deep appreciation of and support for the burgundy and gold.”

Resh, the former chief financial officer of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and Roc Nation, assumed the same title with the Commanders in November 2020 and became an integral part of the team’s business operations and its search for a new stadium location. He was appointed COO nine months later as Washington restructured its front office.

Advertisement

“One of the key leaders of our cultural transformation and dramatic commercial turnaround, Greg’s professional expertise, his devotion to the work, and his leadership through a significant period of change was essential and greatly appreciated,” Wright said in a statement. “The mark of a successful tenure is knowing you achieved what you set out to do, and Greg did exactly that. Our organization owes him a debt of gratitude, and we wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his hometown, Baltimore.”

Resh’s exit comes at an interesting time for the Commanders, who underwent a full rebranding in February but are still under the watch of multiple entities because of previous workplace allegations. The NFL and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are investigating the team’s workplace culture and allegations of sexual misconduct made against owner Daniel Snyder. The attorneys general in Virginia and D.C. are also looking into the team’s practices, and recent claims of financial improprieties from years prior have been placed before the Federal Trade Commission for a possible probe.

All the while, the team’s executive group under Wright has touted improvements in the team’s ticket sales and especially suite sales at FedEx Field.

Advertisement

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot,” Wright said during the preseason in August. “ … The last two years we really tried to professionalize the business functions and the net result of that is just a ton of outreach to our fans combined with thinking about the season-ticket member packages in a different way. … We have already sold more tickets this year before the season has even started than we did all of last year, across the entire season.”

Resh was a primary player in Washington’s rebrand the past couple of years. But he now joins a lengthy list of executives who have recently left the team. Over the last year and a half, at least 13 executives (chief officers, vice presidents and senior vice presidents) have left for various reasons.

Julie Andreeff Jensen, one of Wright’s first hires in 2020, left her post as the team’s senior vice president of external engagement and communications nine months later. She recently started her own public relations and corporate communications firm.

Damon Jones, Washington’s former chief legal officer who led the search for a new stadium, left in January, only 14 months after he arrived, to join the L.A. Dodgers front office.

GiftOutline Gift Article