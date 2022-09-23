Nationals fall to Marlins, but Josiah Gray finds a pitch to believe in

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — When it comes to his feelings, Josiah Gray doesn’t keep many secrets on the mound. After he plunked Bryan De La Cruz in the sixth inning Friday, throwing a misplaced fastball that cost a run, Gray’s body convulsed and he yelled at himself. And once he escaped the inning, after the Miami Marlins scored three times, Gray covered his mouth with his glove and screamed again.

There were intriguing elements of Gray’s six-inning outing. He threw his new sinker for 23 of his 92 pitches, notably more than his 14 four-seam fastballs. After the fourth inning, his only four-seamer was the one that hit De La Cruz in the game-defining rally. From the second to the fifth, Gray was sharp and efficient, leaning on his slider, curve and sinker, in that order, to hold down the struggling Marlins.

But with bursts of offense in the first and sixth, the Marlins beat the Washington Nationals, 5-2, at LoanDepot Park. Miami started the sixth with back-to-back singles off Gray’s sinker, a pitch he added midsummer and has been slowly gaining trust in. Then De La Cruz wore the 1-2 fastball and Charles Leblanc followed with an RBI single. The next batter, Miguel Rojas, grounded into a double play while another run crossed home.

Gray, 24, entered having yielded the most homers (37) and walks (63) in the National League. On Friday, though, he didn’t walk a batter until the sixth and kept Miami in the yard. It was the first time in 13 starts an opponent didn’t take him deep, a stretch going back to June 25. Instead, the Marlins jumped ahead by pounding two four-seam fastballs for a pair of doubles in the first. That quickly erased Lane Thomas’s leadoff homer off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett.

By inning, Gray threw three four-seamers in the first, four in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and then all but totally shelved it. If he can refine the sinker, its horizontal movement could help him better avoid hard contact moving forward. The average velocity for the pitch was just more than a mile per hour slower than his four-seamer (93.4 to 94.6). Testing it this much — something Gray can do at this stage of a lost season — is a promising development, even if it was couched inside a loss.

What stood out with the Nationals’ offense? Luke Voit followed a rough series against the Atlanta Braves — 1 for 12, eight strikeouts — with an 0 for 4 night and three strikeouts in the cleanup spot. Batting right in front of him, Joey Meneses struck out twice against Garrett before logging an RBI double off reliever Huascar Brazoban in the eighth. CJ Abrams had already reached on a double to score on Meneses’s hit. Otherwise, the Nationals (52-98) received little production aside from Thomas’s 17th homer and a handful of singles, including two each for Alex Call and Victor Robles.

Where will MacKenzie Gore make his next start? In Rochester (N.Y.) with the Class AAA Red Wings at the start of this coming week. After noting that Gore threw well in his last rehab appearance — even strengthening as the game wore on — Manager Dave Martinez ruled out the possibility of him joining the rotation against the Braves. Martinez still wants Gore, 23, to complete five innings and throw around 75 pitches for Rochester. From there, the lefty could line up to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, perhaps taking one leg of the doubleheader Oct. 1.

Gore’s status is not the only question for Washington’s staff. Patrick Corbin exited his last start early with back spasms and is currently day-to-day. If he can’t make his next turn, the Nationals are carrying five starters in Gray, Erick Fedde (Saturday), Aníbal Sánchez (Sunday), Cory Abbott and Paolo Espino. And if they stay away from Espino in Miami this weekend, that might signal he’s needed for another spot start.

