Tuscarora, in a season of change, tops Briar Woods to move to 4-0

Tuscarora entered Friday night’s matchup against Briar Woods undefeated and back in The Post’s Top 20, but the Huskies are decidedly different from years past. Gone is running back Bryce Duke, the reigning offensive All-Met Player of the Year. And gone is Brandon Wheelbarger, who coached the team the past four years.

Still the Huskies proved they can pull out gutsy wins, as they prevailed, 22-20, in Ashburn in an anticipated matchup between traditionally strong Loudoun County programs.

Entering the contest, players and coaches on both sidelines emphasized the importance of the collective nearly to the point of cliche — acknowledging the result might come down to one play.

They were correct.

Trailing by eight, Briar Woods (3-2) drove 55 yards in as many seconds to score a touchdown with four seconds remaining. On the would-be game-tying two-point conversion attempt, the Huskies pressured Falcons quarterback Brady Carmical, whose pass sailed out of the back of the end zone. Tuscarora (4-0) held on.

“We had another close game this year against Colonial Forge, and I was just like, ‘Another overtime?’ ” sophomore two-way star Dawson Pough said with a laugh. “We had to get a stop.”

For four years, Duke and coach Brandon Wheelbarger were the faces of a perpetually steady Tuscarora program. It was hard to predict how the Huskies would fare in 2022, with Duke now at Virginia Tech and Wheelbarger ousted after being named as the person of interest in a Leesburg Police investigation in June. (The investigation remains ongoing, a Leesburg Police spokesman told The Post this week; no arrests have been made.)

Former assistant Jared Toler took over, and his message has been persistent: Put the team over the individual. That message has gotten through to his Huskies.

“This win just shows that one person doesn’t make a team, and no matter who it is, or who is coaching, that if you got your brothers’ backs, then you can go out there and get it,” Pough said.

Tuscarora’s offense featured frequent quarterback keepers from junior Tommy Peede and stout play in the trenches behind 6-foot-8 tackle Fletcher Westphal. But the Huskies needed some momentum-shifting plays. With four minutes left in the first half and the score 8-7 in Tuscarora’s favor, Pough decided he would make them.

With the Falcons on fourth down deep in Tuscarora territory, Pough stretched to get his fingertips on the ball to secure a Briar Woods turnover on downs. On the next play, Peede lofted a pass deep down the Tuscarora sideline. Pough was there to haul in a 68-yard touchdown, and his teammates hoisted him, just as they had on the previous play.

“I was exhausted, walked over to my coach and he was like, ‘We’re throwing it up to you,’ ” Pough said. “I was like, dang, guess I got to do what the coaches tell me.”

Said Peede: “He’s just a baller.”

