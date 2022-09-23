USMNT, sloppy and meek, falls to Japan in dreary World Cup tuneup

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The World Cup is just two months away, and if the United States’ penultimate tuneup Friday was a window into how Gregg Berhalter’s squad will fare in Qatar, it’s going to be a short stay. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On its face, a 2-0 defeat to Japan does not sound catastrophic. But over 90 dreary minutes, the Americans made errors that led to scoring chances and a mistake that led to a first-half goal. They missed an early opportunity that would’ve set the tone, failed to solve problems, lacked ideas and didn’t perform with any style or bite.

Japan’s late goal provided a final margin more indicative of the gap between the teams.

“We’ve got work to do,” Berhalter said. “Over 90 minutes, it could’ve been better.”

Several absences, including star attacker Christian Pulisic, factored into the display, but there was no excusing the disconnect and general inferiority against an opponent that is headed to the World Cup but is not a global elite.

Questions resurfaced about the central defense and Berhalter’s choice of strikers for this last get-together before the approaching storm.

“The guys didn’t look fresh and from a physical output, we just looked a step behind,” Berhalter said.

Pulisic was hurt during the week of workouts in nearby Cologne, a setback that was not revealed until 75 minutes before kickoff. Had this been a World Cup match, Pulisic likely would have been in uniform. As a precaution, the U.S. Soccer Federation said, he was held out.

If healthy, Pulisic is expected to play against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in Murcia, Spain — the final U.S. test before the roster is finalized in early November and the squad arrives in Qatar ahead of the Nov. 21 opener against Wales.

Pulisic was the only late scratch, but seven ailing others in contention for a World Cup roster spot were out of the running before camp even started: goalkeeper Zack Steffen, left back Antonee Robinson, center backs Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfielders Yunus Musah and Cristian Roldan, and forward Tim Weah.

Robinson and Musah are full-time starters, while Steffen, Richards and Weah are starting contenders.

The absences opened starting slots for left back Sam Vines and central midfielder Luca de la Torre.

The other lineup choices were largely predictable: Matt Turner in goal and captain Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long partnering in central defense; Sergiño Dest at right back; Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie filling out the midfield; and Gio Reyna, Jesús Ferreira and Brenden Aaronson occupied a frontline with an average age of 20.3. (Pulisic’s presence would have raised it to only 22.)

In his 13th U.S. appearance, the 19-year-old Reyna wore No. 21 — the number his father claimed for much of his national team career. The oft-injured son made his first start since the World Cup qualifying opener last September.

Japan — ranked No. 24 and preparing for its seventh consecutive World Cup — featured a 30-man roster with 22 players from European clubs, including seven based in Germany. This venue was home for forward Ao Tanaka (second-division Fortuna Düsseldorf).

The heavy European presence was the impetus for Japan to host two friendlies in this FIFA match window — Samurai Blue will also play Ecuador here Tuesday — and Düsseldorf was the venue choice because of a large Japanese community in the region. Still, the announced crowd was just 5,149 at the 54,000-seat stadium.

The Americans were under early pressure, in part of their own doing. (Long was a conspicuous culprit.) In the seventh minute, though, they generated the first high-quality opportunity. Dest crossed to Ferreira, but from a prime location at the six-yard box, the FC Dallas striker sent his header high.

Defensive frailties continued to plague the United States, forcing Turner to bail out Zimmerman with a reflex save on Daichi Kamada’s low threat in the 13th minute.

A dozen minutes later, Japan seized on U.S. sloppiness, culminating with Kamada’s angled strike past Turner.

The sequence began with McKennie making a bad touch in the center circle. Japan pounced against the slow-reacting Americans. Pushed up field, Dest was well out of position when Japan countered. With acres of space, Kamada floated into the penalty area, received Hidemasa Morita’s pass and drove a 12-yard one-timer into the far corner.

Initially, the goal was nullified by an offside flag, but video replay restored the goal by the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker.

“They kind of knew what to expect and, and it was almost like they were thinking a few things before us,” Turner said. ”And I think it took us too long to adapt to the game.”

With more unforced errors, an inability to solve Japan’s press and the attack in static mode, the Americans did not accomplish anything until a sliver of optimism late in the half.

Berhalter made four of his available six changes at halftime. Dest, Long, Reyna and Ferreira were done. Right back Reggie Cannon, center back Mark McKenzie, winger Jordan Morris and striker Josh Sargent entered. (Given the nature of the match, some of the moves were prearranged.)

The Americans were better composed but still meek. Turner kept them in the game with another terrific save in the 66th minute. Berhalter’s last two subs came a minute later, with Malik Tillman and Johnny Cardoso entering for McKennie and de la Torre.

Japan pressed hard for a second goal, denied by the unflappable Turner. Aaronson had a promising look from the top of the box in the 81st minute but missed an upper corner.

Kaoru Mitoma added an 88th-minute goal, placing a low shot beyond Turner’s reach and into the far corner.

“We’re all disappointed with ourselves,” Turner said, “because it could have been more competitive."

