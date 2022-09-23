With a little belief, Blair gets season-changing win over Paint Branch

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In recent years, the Blair Blazers have found themselves stuck just outside the elite level of Montgomery County football programs. Season after season, talented Blair teams are boxed out by traditional powers such as Damascus, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Sherwood or Paint Branch. Since 2015, 17 of the Blair’s 20 regular season losses have come against one of those five opponents.

By consequence, games like the one they played Friday against Paint Branch provide more than just a strategic or athletic challenge. Even with a talented, senior-heavy roster, the Blazers have to buy in to the idea that success is possible.

“The biggest challenge we face in any week where we’re facing someone like [Paint Branch] is the mental game,” Blazers Coach Sam Nosoff said. “We first have to get over the mental side, which is telling ourself we can compete. If we believe that — from there, we’re just like everyone else.”

On Friday night in Silver Spring, the Blazers showed that belief with a season-changing 25-18 victory over the Panthers.

“Before this game I said to my teammates ‘Believe in me, and I’m going to believe in ya’ll,’ ” senior quarterback Kendell Anderson said. “We knew we could beat this team. All week I told them that.”

If there was ever a season for Blair to buy in to the idea of leveling up, it’s this one. The Blazers (4-0) returned almost all of their skill position players from last season and sport one of the more experienced rosters in the county. Anderson, who threw for one touchdown and ran for another Friday, has the arm and the weapons to make the offense dangerous.

“We see we have a window of opportunity this year,” senior running back Kameron Reynolds said. “It’s on my mind all the time. We know what we have here.”

On the other sideline Friday, Paint Branch found itself at a vastly different point in its life cycle. The Panthers (2-2), a consistent contender, are working through a youth movement after graduating a loaded senior class. Coach Michael Nesmith said this is the youngest roster he has ever had in his 16 years at the Burtonsville school.

Paint Branch had not lost to Blair since 2016, and the young Panthers took that tradition seriously this week. Blair looked like the more poised program early, scoring on their opening drive in just four plays. But Paint Branch responded to each surge, tying the game at 6-6 and 12-12 before taking a 18-12 lead with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Despite the momentum swing, Blair was not prepared to go down as it had in previous seasons. On third and 7 from his own 30-yard line, Anderson found senior Aven Williams for a 70-yard touchdown that tied the game again and sent Blair’s student section into a frenzy. Riding that momentum, the Blair defense forced a quick three and out.

Blair’s offense went back to work and calmly moved the ball down the field. With just less than 2 minutes remaining, Reynolds put his team back on top with a 9-yard touchdown run. From there, all the Blazers had to do was play defense and believe.

