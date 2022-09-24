Kansas football is fun. And good! (College football winners and losers)

If this was a team that typically found itself in conference title contention, there would be a worthwhile conversation to have about how sustainable it is to give up 402.5 yards a game (Duke managed 463). But when you’ve struggled as long as the Jayhawks have, it’s an issue that can be dealt with at another time.
Nearly a month into the season, there isn’t much reason to doubt Kansas will be able to stay in most games thanks to its offense. And that means a cute story about a program that spent a decade-plus as a doormat has a real chance to zoom past merely becoming bowl-eligible and actually finishing in the top half of the Big 12.
Clemson (winner)
Considering the standard the Tigers set throughout the Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence years, it’s obvious enough that at the moment, Clemson isn’t quite at the level that earned it a pair of playoff titles.
And considering Saturday’s 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest, it’s also reasonable to conclude the Tigers are probably going to be just fine.
That might not be good enough to win a national title. It could very well be enough to secure an ACC championship. The No. 5 Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) wasted an early two-touchdown lead, then erased three deficits in the second half and another in overtime to take down the No. 21 Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) on the road.
There was a lot to like about Clemson’s path to victory. It converted third downs (16 of 23). It got a stellar day from much-maligned quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (26 of 41, 371 yards, five touchdowns). It controlled possession, a wise approach given how little it could do to stop Wake QB Sam Hartman (337 yards, six touchdowns).
Yes, the defense still has a ways to go in the post-Brent Venables era. It also probably won’t face that stern of a test again before December. There’s still plenty of talent everywhere in Death Valley, and put on the spot, the Tigers showed off a lot of it in earning their 14th consecutive victory over the Demon Deacons.
Air Force (winner)
At the least the home-field version of the Falcons, who smacked Nevada, 48-20, on Friday night is a winner. Air Force (3-1, 2-0 Mountain West) has surpassed 40 points in each of its three home games, but that doesn’t really touch on how unstoppable the Falcons have been in those games.
In its opener against Northern Iowa, Air Force scored on its first eight possessions before a couple garbage-time fumbles and a few kneel downs to end the game. The next week against Colorado, the Falcons produced points on seven of the 13 possessions that didn’t involve taking a knee, and two of the misfires were fumbles after drives of 65 and 75 yards, respectively.
Then came Friday’s showing, when Troy Calhoun’s team scored on all eight possessions that didn’t close out a half — a welcome bounce back from a 17-14 loss at Wyoming.
Given the state of the Mountain West, Air Force is in fine shape to contend for its first league title since 1998. And it certainly will pose a challenge for Navy, which heads west for the first game of this year’s Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series next week.
Boise State (loser)
First, an acknowledgment: Boise State hasn’t been Boise State — flirting with top-10 national finishes, a serious threat for giant-slaying, unquestioned titans of the Smurf Turf — for a little while now.
That said, what the Broncos have been since their last high-end bowl appearance (the 2014 Fiesta Bowl) is still quite strong. They averaged more than 10 wins a season from 2015-19, and went 5-2 in the pandemic-truncated 2020 season.
So when Boise State went 7-5 last year under first-year coach Andy Avalos, it was not an exaggeration to say it was the program’s worst season this century. But that may turn out to be a picnic compared to what the Broncos are this season.
They opened with a 34-17 loss at Oregon State that featured a wholly uncompetitive first half, then bounced back to bottle up New Mexico and Tennessee-Martin. Then came Friday’s step back, a 27-10 loss at Texas-El Paso that saw the Broncos muster just 177 total yards.
Some of that was on UTEP (2-3) converting third downs (8 of 15) and playing keep-away from Boise State. But the Broncos had only one play out of 53 go for more than 15 yards. That’s a problem.
Boise’s blue field was home to a lot of excellent offenses over the last two decades. This isn’t one of them, but it needs to get better if the Broncos are to avoid their first losing season since 1997.