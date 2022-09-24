Kansas football is fun. And good! (College football winners and losers)

Boise State (loser)

First, an acknowledgment: Boise State hasn’t been Boise State — flirting with top-10 national finishes, a serious threat for giant-slaying, unquestioned titans of the Smurf Turf — for a little while now.

That said, what the Broncos have been since their last high-end bowl appearance (the 2014 Fiesta Bowl) is still quite strong. They averaged more than 10 wins a season from 2015-19, and went 5-2 in the pandemic-truncated 2020 season.

So when Boise State went 7-5 last year under first-year coach Andy Avalos, it was not an exaggeration to say it was the program’s worst season this century. But that may turn out to be a picnic compared to what the Broncos are this season.

They opened with a 34-17 loss at Oregon State that featured a wholly uncompetitive first half, then bounced back to bottle up New Mexico and Tennessee-Martin. Then came Friday’s step back, a 27-10 loss at Texas-El Paso that saw the Broncos muster just 177 total yards.

Some of that was on UTEP (2-3) converting third downs (8 of 15) and playing keep-away from Boise State. But the Broncos had only one play out of 53 go for more than 15 yards. That’s a problem.