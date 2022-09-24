Maryland comes close, but not close enough to beat No. 4 Michigan

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For Maryland football, still searching for a marquee win against a top Big Ten foe, an enormous breakthrough appeared tantalizingly close. The Terrapins never seized total control of their game against No. 4 Michigan, yet they refused to let the matchup slip away either. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Inside a packed Michigan Stadium, Maryland showed this team has the talent — and can muster the poise — needed to compete with the Big Ten’s best. But in the final quarter, the Terps couldn’t keep pace with the reigning Big Ten champion and suffered a 34-27 defeat.

Playing a close game against a top-tier opponent, which Maryland has rarely done since joining the conference before the 2014 season, marks a step forward for this program under Coach Michael Locksley. But the way the game ended, with the Terps (3-1) unable to keep the game close in the waning minutes, gave it a disappointing finish, even with CJ Dippre’s consolation score with 45 seconds to go. The Terps converted a two-point conversion but didn’t secure the late onside kick, their last glimmer of hope.

Maryland’s offense took the field trailing by eight with 6:28 to go — at that point, a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion still were within the realm of possibility — but quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw an interception on the second play of the series. Michigan (4-0) effectively sealed the victory with a long touchdown run from Blake Corum, and the Terps resigned to yet another loss against a top-tier Big Ten program.

Since joining the Big Ten, the Terps have gone 3-20 against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, often the top three teams in the East division. Of those rare wins, two came in 2014 — against Penn State (in James Franklin’s first year as the head coach when the team finished 7-6) and against Michigan (the 5-7 team during Brady Hoke’s final season). The other victory was seemingly a breakthrough for Coach Michael Locksley’s squad when it knocked off Penn State, but those Nittany Lions had a down season, finishing 4-5.

Maryland has suffered those 20 losses by an average margin of around 34 points, so Terp fans have grown accustomed to lopsided blowouts that zap the optimism from a season. Only four times have the defeats come by fewer than 21 points; this loss against Michigan joined that short list Saturday, perhaps indicating the Terps are getting closer to a breakthrough.

But for now, Maryland will keep waiting for that win, one that grabs the attention and acclaim of football fans outside the D.C. region and the group of Terp alumni. They nearly did it in overtime against Ohio State when Matt Canada was the interim coach. And they had a chance Saturday. But Corum ran for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns to scuttle the hope that hung over this game for three quarters.

Heading into the matchup, Locksley said his team would “leave caution to the wind,” aiming to “keep the game really tight and get it to a fourth quarter, and you never know what can happen.” The Terrapins entered the final quarter facing only a 17-13 deficit. But on the second play of the fourth quarter, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected with Roman Wilson for a 20-yard touchdown. For the first time all day, Michigan had a two-score lead.

The Terrapins’ offense had gone quiet for much of the past two quarters, but in response to that Wolverines touchdown, the Terps converted a fourth-and-1 on a short pass to Tai Felton, then surged down the field on Corey Dyches’s 44-yard reception and scored on another pass to Felton. Maryland failed to convert a two-point conversion, but that score kept a win in reach, even though the Terps still trailed 24-19. McCarthy’s third-down pass to Ronnie Bell for 49 yards pushed Michigan down the field, and the Wolverines settled for a field goal. That set up Maryland’s drive with a 27-19 deficit, but Tagovailoa threw the pick.

Tagovailoa took a big hit early in the third quarter and had to be tended to by the team’s medical staff. He had to sit out one play — in which backup Billy Edwards Jr. couldn’t help the Terps convert a third down around midfield — but he returned, finishing with 20-of-30 passing and 207 yards.

To have a chance to win against the defending Big Ten champions, the Terps needed a clean performance, free of self-inflicted trouble. But the game had a dreary start with Felton fumbling the opening kickoff. The Wolverines scored a touchdown on their first offensive play. Eight seconds into the game, Michigan had grabbed a lead. But Maryland responded and kept the score close through much of the game.

Maryland’s defense had trouble stopping Corum, but the unit also managed some important contributions in key moments. Linebacker Ahmad McCullough, taking on a larger role in the absence of injured Ruben Hyppolite II (ankle), recovered VanDarius Cowan’s forced fumble as Michigan approached the red zone late in the opening quarter. The defense also held Michigan to a 5-of-12 success rate on third down.

Locksley has called kicker Chad Ryland, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, “one of the more meaningful gets out of the transfer portal for us.” Ryland gives the Terps a seemingly automatic option to score three points if the offense stalls past the 40-yard line — a luxury Maryland did not have in recent years. He proved his value against the Wolverines, hitting a pair of field goals over 50 yards in the first half.

Antwain Littleton II, the powerful redshirt freshman running back, had another strong showing and scored Maryland’s first touchdown, but Maryland’s running game slowed as the game went on.

With Maryland driving in the second quarter for a chance to go up two scores, Tagovailoa stringed together four completions, including one that picked up 26 yards thanks to Dippre’s leap over a defender. But then he threw an interception — that wasn’t reviewed, despite appearing to be a questionable catch. On Michigan’s ensuing drive, the Terps sacked McCarthy to force a third-and-25, and the Wolverines missed a field goal to help Maryland avoid damage from the controversial turnover.

But just before the halftime break, Maryland’s offense went three-and-out and handed the Wolverines an extra opportunity. Michigan then scored a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play with Corum’s 22-yard run. The Wolverines had climbed back ahead of the Terps, taking a 17-13 lead.

After Tagovailoa’s interception, Maryland didn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter.

